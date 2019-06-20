starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Openers Finch & Warner Continue to Reign Supreme For Australia

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Australia have their way in World Cups. They just know how to win tournaments and after a desolate build up, they are bossing the tournament with their openers at the top of the run-charts.

Aaron Finch and David Warner had contrasting form heading into the event. While Finch had a poor run of form against India, he redeemed himself against Pakistan in a series in UAE and has been in fantastic touch this World Cup. He has 396 runs at an average of 66 after his half-century against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge.

Finch has struck at a rate of over 100 and has a ton and three half-centuries in the tournament in six games. Warner, on the other hand, has sailed up to the top of the run-charts with a marauding 166 off 147 balls against Bangladesh on Thursday. Warner's strike rate had been lurking in the 70s this World Cup until he played himself in at Trent Bridge and then struck ferociously by the end to take Australia to a daunting total.

02

He tops the run charts with 447 runs in six matches at an average of 89.4. More importantly, alongside Finch, Warner has given Australia rousing starts this World Cup. The duo has two century opening stands this World Cup - against Pakistan (146) and Bangladesh (121) - and appear in dominating form as the business end of the World Cup looms.

03

At Trent Bridge, it was Finch who took the attack to Bangladeshi bowlers at the start. When Finch was dismissed for a 51-ball 53, Warner was on 62 off 74 balls, unhurried and happily playing second-fiddle. His ton came up off 110 balls but in the next 37 balls, Warner set the stage on fire. He slammed 66 runs off those 37 balls and hit seven fours and three sixes during this passage of play.

01

That he complements Finch at the top is well known. Since the 2015 World Cup, the two have the second highest average for opening partnerships in ODIs after Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy (minimum 1000 runs). They have five century partnerships and ten half-century partnerships in this time frame. With two of those five coming in this World Cup, Australia appears to have the advantage of two openers simultaneously peaking at the right time.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more