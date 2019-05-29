starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Our Bowling is One of Our X-Factors: Du Plessis

May 29, 2019
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who will lead his team out against hosts England in the opening game of the 2019 World Cup on May 30, stands firm on the belief that rankings and reputations are irrelevant at the moment.

“Whether you are favourites or not, you still have to play good cricket. England have been good and are the favourites so if it means on the day there is less pressure on us then we can play freely," du Plessis said on the eve of the game.

"We are going in as underdogs and if that releases some players in the team then that is great.

“It is about making sure you stay focussed for the whole tournament.”

The English batting has been in great nick and the best form of attack for the Proteas will be taking wickets. Du Plessis however, will be without the services of Dale Steyn, which might put added pressure on the young duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

“A fit Dale makes our attack stronger but he is a big loss and we anticipated this since he was 60 percent ready when we picked the squad.”

“Our bowling is one of our X-factors. We have pace with Steyn, Rabada and Ngidi and that changes now. That is plan A for the World Cup in terms of our balance.

“Rabada does not need guidance, I won’t tell him how to bowl, he knows more than I do. It is about setting him free. World Cups are for people to perform and KG will want to make this his stage.”

