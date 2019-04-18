ICC World Cup 2019 | Out of Form Amla Keeps Spot in South Africa's World Cup Squad

Loading...
Amla missed South Africa's last ODI assignment, a five-match series against Sri Lanka. He was rotated out for the first three games to test Hendricks, and opted out of the last two matches due to his father's illness.
Since the start of 2018, Amla has only three half-centuries and one century in 17 ODI innings. However, Hendricks has managed only an average of 26.76 in 18 innings after making his debut mid-2018, forcing South Africa to go with the experienced Amla.
BREAKING: South Africa announce their squad for #CWC19! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/TuTeY9bX0c
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 18, 2019
The squad has no back up to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, but CSA selection panel convenor Linda Zondi backed David Miller to do the job temporarily in case of injury to de Kock. He also said Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, pacers who were forced out of IPL due to injuries, are recovering well.
"Some of the (other) keepers we're looking at, their performances weren't up there. So we went with David Miller, who kept in the Sri Lanka series. If anything happens to Quinton, Miller can take the job. We understand one catch can lose us the World Cup, but if anything happens, we can call up another keeper," said Zondi.
“I am also very happy to announce that two of our fast bowlers currently on the injured list, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, are well on the way to recovery and we expect them to be ready for our pre-tournament camp next month."
The rest of the squad, led by Faf du Plessis, was fairly straightforward. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo made it, while there was no place for Chris Morris, who hasn't played an ODI since February 2018. Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje form the pace attack while Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi are the spinners.
“We are very happy with the squad we have been able to put together and have every confidence in their ability to do our country proud at the World Cup,” commented Zondi.
“The fact that we have managed to win our last five series in a row in this format against Zimbabwe, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka twice underlines the quality of the team that Faf will lead into the contest. The final selection is also the result of a very rigorous search we have conducted, leaving no stone unturned, to make sure that we have made the best use of the options available to us.
“We feel that Faf’s team is well equipped to handle whatever conditions are presented to them, bearing in mind the weather extremes one can encounter in the British Isles.
“We have also been highly encouraged by the form shown by those of our players who are currently in action in the Indian Premier League and there is no doubt that there is a great sense of anticipation and determination among our players.
“As is well known you need a good squad of 15 players to come out on top with the demanding fixtures list ahead of us rather than just a first XI and I have been particularly encouraged by the depth of talent that has revealed itself to us during the selection process."
South Africa, who have never won the World Cup, begin their campaign in the tournament opener against England on May 30 at The Oval in London.
Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 5:13 PM IST