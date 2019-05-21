ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Outstanding' Archer's Selection Pretty Straightforward: Ed Smith

Loading...
Barbados-born quick Archer only qualified for England in March and has played just three one-day internationals for the host nation of the showpiece event. But he has now made it into the 15-man World Cup squad that Smith unveiled at Lord's.
"We've seen Jofra Archer play against Pakistan and we've seen the skills he has," Smith told Sky Sports News.
"It's pretty straightforward. He's an outstanding talent, that's clear to all of us. He has pace, bounce, skill."
Archer edged out left-arm quick David Willey, a veteran of 46 ODIs, after both pacemen featured during England's 4-0 series win at home to Pakistan, which concluded on Sunday. Smith termed leaving Willey out a "very difficult decision" but one which was met with consensus.
"That was a very difficult decision, I think the situation we were in as a selection panel, and in consultation with the captain, was we had more players we wanted to fit into the squad than we were allowed to, so it was a very tough call," Smith said.
"David Willey has been a big part of the one-day side, he has had such a good run, it was a really tough call but someone had to miss out. David was very unfortunate in missing out but he could easily have been in this World Cup squad, he deserves to be in the World Cup squad, but that's sport. Sometimes there are more deserving people than there are places in the squad.
"He's an outstanding man. He's very honest, very, very dignified, very clear to the conversation we had, a very impressive man. He's a very impressive cricketer, it is extremely unfortunate."
There was also no place in the squad, captained by Eoin Morgan, for back-up spinner and batsman Joe Denly, with Hampshire slow left-armer Liam Dawson recalled as cover for Adil Rashid, who is nursing a shoulder problem.
Both Denly and Willey were named in England's provisional squad, as was opening batsman Alex Hales. But James Vince, who featured against Pakistan, came in after England decided against selecting Hales following his ban for recreational drug use.
"The first thing to say is with that position of the spinner or reserve batter, it's a very subtle balance issue," Smith said. "Do you tend towards someone who's mainly a batter who also is a very handy bowler in Joe Denly, or do you tend towards someone who's tilted more towards the bowling side of it but also as a handy batter?
"It could have gone either way. In actual fact, Liam Dawson was always in contention he was in the team in Sri Lanka and then a side injury forced him out of that, Joe Denly came in and has stayed in, limited opportunities even though he's had.
"Adil Rashid has a little niggle, hopefully he'll be fine, and it won't affect him having a full part in the competition. But that slightly tilts things towards spin bowling cover as a priority rather than one of your batting reserves."
First Published: May 21, 2019, 6:11 PM IST