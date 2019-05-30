starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 3:SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

live
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Can't Dwell on 1992 But Foolish to Write Them Off: Waqar

PTI |June 1, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Can't Dwell on 1992 But Foolish to Write Them Off: Waqar

London: Fast bowling great Waqar Younis feels that it would be foolish to write off Pakistan after a crushing defeat at the hands of the West Indies in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

However, it doesn't mean that Pakistan's poor start to the tournament can be justified by comparing it with their run in 1992 when they scripted a sensational turnaround to win their maiden World Cup till date, said Waqar.

"You have to remember that this World Cup is a very long tournament. There is a lot of cricket still to be played and it would be foolish to write off this Pakistan side after their defeat to the West Indies," wrote Waqar in a column for the ICC.

"You have to give credit to the West Indies for the way they used the short ball to pepper the Pakistani batsmen," he said referring to Pakistan's 105 all out after they were asked to bat first.

"Andre Russell in particular was outstanding with those first three overs that he bowled at the top of the order. He may have only taken a couple of wickets, but it was his short-pitched barrage that showed the way for the rest of their attack."

The 47-year-old reasoned why there is little point in harping over the unpredictability of the Pakistan team.

"A lot has been said before about Pakistan's record in the past, the unpredictable nature of this side.

"They lost heavily in their first game in 1992 and bounced back to win that tournament after all. But we cannot really dwell on what happened 27 years ago. Winning the 2019 tournament is going to take some doing this time around.

"A defeat like that damages the confidence and we need to make sure that we take our time to try and bounce back, think positive and turn the ship around."

Pakistan have a massive challenge in their next game as they take on hosts and tournament favourites England at Trent Bridge on Monday. England had blanked Pakistan 4-0 in an ODI series ahead of the World Cup.

"You have got to stay very calm. Everyone will be hurting in the dressing room at the moment so it is important to come back tomorrow with fresh eyes. They need to look inside themselves and try and find some solutions. We will have to learn from this defeat, in a way that we failed to during the match," said Waqar.

"Mohammad Amir was probably the big positive from the day. He picked up a couple of wickets which will be good for his confidence. As a guy who was originally left out of the squad and then brought back in, it is important that he feels good about himself.

"He is a wicket-taker, pure and simple, so if he can get it right moving forward then other teams will have to watch out."

Waqar said bouncing back to win against England is a big ask for Pakistan.

"They (England) have probably never played better, and I think they have all the ingredients to go all the way and end their long wait for a World Cup. And after what happened here on Friday, you can be sure that a certain Jofra Archer will be licking his lips.

"I have loved what I have seen of him so far. He is going to be the man that the world will remember when all is said and done at this World Cup. He has just got something about him, a bit of stardust.

"He is nippy and bowls with that extra bounce and most importantly, he takes wickets. I am sure he will leave a mark on this World Cup and probably on Pakistan on Monday," Waqar added.

icc world cup 2019Sarfaraz AhmedWaqar Younis

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Take 'Short' Route to Success Against Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 7:57 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Take 'Short' Route to Success Against Pakistan

ICC World Cup 2019 | PCB to Part Ways With Mickey Arthur, Inzamam After World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | May 28, 2019, 11:19 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | PCB to Part Ways With Mickey Arthur, Inzamam After World Cup

ICC World Cup 2019 | Shadab Khan's Journey - From Village Cricket To World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | May 30, 2019, 4:45 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Shadab Khan's Journey - From Village Cricket To World Cup

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more