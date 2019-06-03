starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Players Take On The Buzzwire Challenge

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Players Take On The Buzzwire Challenge

Pakistan have been going through a rough patch for the past few months. The Men in Green had an unpleasant start to their World Cup campaign as West Indies totally outplayed them at Nottingham.

Earlier, some of the Pakistan players during one of their media commitments had taken part in the Buzzwire challenge. The likes of Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq tried to keep their hands steady to get through it.

The Cricket World Cup official handle also posted a video of the same on Twitter ahead of their second game against England.

Pakistan have been known to be slow starters. Even in World Cup 2015, they began with defeats against India and West Indies before lifting their campaign. Everyone saw them qualifying barely for the Champions Trophy to going all the way and winning the tournament. Hence it won’t be wise to take them lightly.

Ahead of their game against England, their bowling coach Azhar Mahmood asserted, "We can beat them (England). It would not be an upset. We have the ability to beat them. If you see the one-day series, we were not that far from England. They scored 1,430-odd runs, we scored 1,370 runs, so we were 70 runs short.”

He expressed confidence in the Pakistan bowling line-up to step up and backed them to get ten wickets, "We have to bowl 10 good balls to get 10 wickets, so we have ability and the skills to do that."

England who began with a win against South Africa will be fancying their chances against an out of form Pakistan.

