Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Meets PM Imran Khan, Presents Bat and Jersey

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Meets PM Imran Khan, Presents Bat and Jersey

(Image: PCB/Twitter)

Loading...
The Pakistani cricket team, along with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and head coach Mickey Arthur Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, presenting him with a jersey and a bat.



The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, where Khan offered his advice to the players on how to prepare for the World Cup according to Pakistani news outlet Geo. The showpiece event is starting in England on May 30.

Following the meeting, Naeem ul Haq, special assistant to the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet that the exchange between Khan and the cricketers lasted for about an hour.



Pakistan has already announced its 15-member squad for the World Cup, with the most notable omission being that of fast bowler Mohammad Amir. However, Amir and Asif Ali will be with the team for the upcoming bilateral series against England.

The team’s pace attack for the World Cup is expected to consist of Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Hassan Ali. However, Muhammad Hafeez’s availability for the World Cup depends on his fitness before the tournament begins.

Pakistan will open their campaign against the West Indies on 31st May. They will play India on 16th June.
icc world cup 2019Imran KhanOff The FieldPakistan cricket team
First Published: April 19, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...