ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Meets PM Imran Khan, Presents Bat and Jersey

Captain @SarfarazA_54 presenting an autographed team shirt to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/jEZE0jgM3g— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) April 19, 2019
The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, where Khan offered his advice to the players on how to prepare for the World Cup according to Pakistani news outlet Geo. The showpiece event is starting in England on May 30.
Following the meeting, Naeem ul Haq, special assistant to the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet that the exchange between Khan and the cricketers lasted for about an hour.
One hour long lecture by PM Imran Khan to Pakistan cricket team going for World Cup. Excellent discourse on virtually all aspects of cricket. A lively exchange with cricketers.— Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) April 19, 2019
Pakistan has already announced its 15-member squad for the World Cup, with the most notable omission being that of fast bowler Mohammad Amir. However, Amir and Asif Ali will be with the team for the upcoming bilateral series against England.
The team’s pace attack for the World Cup is expected to consist of Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Hassan Ali. However, Muhammad Hafeez’s availability for the World Cup depends on his fitness before the tournament begins.
Pakistan will open their campaign against the West Indies on 31st May. They will play India on 16th June.
First Published: April 19, 2019, 4:03 PM IST