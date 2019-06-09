starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

9 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Own Virat Kohli Spotted Riding a Bike in Lahore

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Own Virat Kohli Spotted Riding a Bike in Lahore

Indian captain Virat Kohli is among the most loved cricketers in the world and has fans all around the world, even among the staunchest rivals.

While many fans have different ways of showing their love for their favourite cricketer, one fan in Pakistan had a very unique take.

The fan, seen riding a bike on the streets of Lahore, was wearing a Pakistan jersey and had printed on it Kohli’s name and number printed on it.

Kohli’s India began their World Cup campaign with a win against South Africa in Southampton before coming up against defending champions Australia on Sunday (June 9) at the Oval.

Pakistan meanwhile have won one, lost one and had one game against Sri Lanka washed out without a ball being bowled.

India’s game against Pakistan, possibly the most awaited game at the World Cup, will be on June 16 in Old Trafford.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina has backed Kohli and India to come trumps against Pakistan.

“I do not think that at this point of time, any of the players will be thinking about Pakistan match because we need to do well in our initial matches and if we will be able to win those matches then I do not think there will be an issue for Pakistan match.” Raina was quoted as saying.

Cricket World Cup 2019icc world cup 2019Off The Fieldpakistanpakistan kohlivirat kohli
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more