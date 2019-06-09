ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Own Virat Kohli Spotted Riding a Bike in Lahore

Indian captain Virat Kohli is among the most loved cricketers in the world and has fans all around the world, even among the staunchest rivals.
While many fans have different ways of showing their love for their favourite cricketer, one fan in Pakistan had a very unique take.
The fan, seen riding a bike on the streets of Lahore, was wearing a Pakistan jersey and had printed on it Kohli’s name and number printed on it.
Photo of the day. A Virat Kohli fan with his jersey number 18 spotted on the roads of Lahore. Picture via @sohailimrangeo pic.twitter.com/JuoX3NHZMu— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019
Kohli’s India began their World Cup campaign with a win against South Africa in Southampton before coming up against defending champions Australia on Sunday (June 9) at the Oval.
Pakistan meanwhile have won one, lost one and had one game against Sri Lanka washed out without a ball being bowled.
India’s game against Pakistan, possibly the most awaited game at the World Cup, will be on June 16 in Old Trafford.
Former India batsman Suresh Raina has backed Kohli and India to come trumps against Pakistan.
“I do not think that at this point of time, any of the players will be thinking about Pakistan match because we need to do well in our initial matches and if we will be able to win those matches then I do not think there will be an issue for Pakistan match.” Raina was quoted as saying.
