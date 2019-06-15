ICC World Cup 2019 | Partnership With Pooran One of the Positives from England Loss: Hetmyer

Despite a humbling eight-wicket loss at the hands of England, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran gave the West Indies something to smile about. In overcast conditions, once the big guns at the top of the order had fallen, the duo stitched a crucial 89-run stand for the fourth wicket to give their side some sort of stability.
Hetmyer, who has four ODI tons, guided his side through a difficult phase alongside Pooran - with the pair coming together at 55-3. He however, undid all the good work by gifting his wicket to Joe Root on 39, while Pooran went on to make 63 in the West Indies’ overall 212.
“Batting with Nicholas is very comfortable for me because we played in the under-19s together and then in the CPL we played together too, so I have got to know him a little better at the crease,” Hetmyer said.
“I think I was trying to hit the ball at one stage and he just came up to me and said let’s just try to time it, not muscle it and from there it came out a bit better.
“Today did not come off like I would have liked or the team would have liked but we had some positives, we had a partnership and went from strength to strength in the middle overs.
“I just tried to play my role and pick up the slack if we had a good start and build a partnership.”
England’s Joe Root smashed a century and became the 2019 ICC World Cup’s leading run-scorer as the world number 1 side cruised home.
The West Indies have now lost two of their four matches, while Monday’s game with South Africa was washed-out, leaving their win against Pakistan as their sole success so far.
A top four finish isn’t out of sight yet, but defeat on Monday against Bangladesh in Taunton could spell danger. Hetmyer however feels the Jason Holder-led side will come good.
“I am very confident. It happens in these types of competitions, you go down and it is all about how you pick yourself up for the next game,” he said.
“All the guys are in good spirits and we are looking ahead and looking forward to the next game.”
