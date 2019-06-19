starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: PCB to Review Pakistan's Performance in Last Three Years After World Cup

PTI |June 19, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board will carry out a "robust review and analysis" of the performances of the national team and their support staff, including head coach Mickey Arthur, in the past three years after the World Cup.

The PCB Board of Governors which met in Lahore on Wednesday also agreed the team's performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation.

Pakistan has won just one match in its five games in the World Cup so far.

The defeat to arch-rivals, India has led to a severe backlash in the country with fans, stalwarts and media backing an inquiry into the debacle.

The PCB said in a statement that the Board of Governors had a discussion on the Pakistan team's recent performance across all formats.

But the members, with four matches remaining for Pakistan in the World Cup, also expressed faith, support, and confidence in the side, and hoped team will bounce back strongly and finish on a high.

"It was agreed, and as previously stated, following the World Cup 2019, the PCB will carry-out a robust review and analysis of the side's and the team support personnel's performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the Chairman and the BoG for their consideration," the statement said.

If Pakistan fails to lift its performances in the ongoing World Cup, it is expected that there will be wholesale changes to the team management including the captain and head coach whose contract as it expires next month.

