ICC World Cup 2019 | Plenty to Learn From Australia: Root

One of the 2019 World Cup favourites, England are scheduled to play an official warm-up match against the Aaron Finch-led side on Saturday. Australia have the history of bringing in their 'A' game in the premier ODI tournament which has helped them win four titles in the last five editions.
"Australia have always had strong squads. They've gone into every World Cup right up there in terms of the rankings and depth within their squad for a number of those World Cups and they've won pressure moments. So there's plenty to learn from them as a side," Root told Sky Sports.
After struggling for a year or two, Australia have found their mojo back in limited-overs cricket and have won their last eight ODIs. They have further been boosted by the return of Steve Smith and David Warner and the two will be expected to pick up from where they left.
"We've got two of the best players (Warner and Smith) back playing for Australia now. It's bubbling up very nicely to be a very exciting series, and I'm sure that World Cup game won't disappoint either," Root said.
"We want to beat Australia's strongest side and those two are definitely in that. It's a very exciting period for us, and we've got such a great opportunity to do something very special."
Talking about England, Root said the team has worked really hard to get where they are right now. Since the 2015 World Cup, England have won 58 out of their 88 matches and are expected to lift their maiden 50-over title on their home soil.
"I'd like to think that the way that we've improved over this four-year cycle, we are probably ahead of where we thought we would be at this stage," Root said.
"We've worked really hard to deserve the tag of the No.1-ranked team going into the tournament; I think we should enjoy that. We should get a lot of confidence from that and really embrace that and enjoy what we've been doing and take it forward into the games.
"The best thing about it is that we are confident, but we are realistic that nothing is ever given to you in this game, and that you are going to have to continue to work very hard. To win a tournament, you have to be consistent as well."
After they are done with Australia, England's second warm-up game will be against Afghanistan on May 27, before they take on South Africa in the tournament opener on May 30.
First Published: May 23, 2019, 3:27 PM IST