ICC World Cup 2019 | Plunkett Admits Being Nervous & Doubtful Ahead of Archer's Call-up

Loading...
"You always have that slight doubt in your mind. Are they going to go down this route, that route? I feel like I deserve to be in the squad but you just don't know what they're thinking," the 34-year-old said at the launch of England's World Cup kit.
"You get compared a lot. I've been through a lot since the World Cup in 2007 and whatever squad you're in, there's always someone chasing your tail. Whoever is in the county circuit. You're always getting compared to someone."
The right-arm paceman has been one of England's most consistent bowlers since the 2015 World Cup, in which he didn't feature. Plunkett has taken 85 wickets at an average of 28 in 53 games during this period, only behind legspinner Adil Rashid for England, and has mostly done the job for his side in the middle overs.
"That's what I've done well, I've been successful at. And I don't think they'd want me to do anything different," he said of his middle overs role.
"You're always working on your game. I've worked a lot on my death bowling, you try and improve. I think every bowler needs to have the start, the middle and the end, be able to do it all. Some aren't as good at stuff than other people but if you're called upon, you need to step up and do whatever you're asked to do."
The Yorkshireman, who made his debut in 2005, said cricket has changed a lot and with 350 now becoming a par score, Plunkett's way of looking and analysing his bowling figures has changed too.
"When you were younger, I remember bowling nine overs for 50 and feeling devastated like it was the worst day of my life. It's changed a lot now," he said.
"If you're picking up two or three for 50, I'd snap someone's hand off in that middle part because you can break the game up, get two or three of their main batsmen out. It's a tricky period to bowl and get wickets."
First Published: May 22, 2019, 10:04 AM IST