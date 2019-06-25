ICC World Cup 2019 | Poor Fielding Cost Afghanistan the Match: Naib

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib said he believed poor fielding was the main reason Afghanistan lost their latest ICC World Cup 2019 match to Bangladesh at Southampton on Monday (June 24).
“If you look for the match, so we missed a couple of catches and gave away some 30-35 extra runs. The wicket was slow but it's good for batting. But praise goes to Shakib (al Hasan); he bowled really well,” he said at the post-match press conference.
“We didn't bowl in the right area in first ten overs, and they scored like 50-something. When we batted we realized that it's a chaseable score.”
He also praised Shakib’s bowling and batting on a day when the Bangladeshi all-rounder scored a half-century and took a five-wicket haul that inspired his side to a win.
“If you look, he's the world’s number 1 all-rounder. He has a lot of experience, so he took time on the wicket when he batted and he batted really well. Also he bowled really well, according to the plan.
“The wicket didn’t turn much, especially when Bangladesh were bowling, but he bowled in the right areas. So that's why he got the wickets.”
Naib also had words of encouragement for star spinner Rashid Khan but did admit the youngster could do a little better in the field.
“He’s trying hard. He’s giving his 100 percent but if you look at the fielding side, I'm a little disappointed about that. He's also disappointed about the fielding.
“Rashid is one of those players who gives his all in every department, so I asked him just keep calm and just focus on your bowling. I think he missed his momentum there because of fielding.”
The skipper also justified the constant chopping and changing atop their batting order, saying that the previous combinations weren’t working out well for them.
“Yeah, we gave an opportunity to Samiullah Shinwari. He also batted really well but out openers didn't do well (earlier), that's why we gave Rahmat Shah a chance. He did really well. He batted ten overs, so he fought really well.”
