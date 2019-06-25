starts in
Match 32:ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Poor Fielding Cost Afghanistan the Match: Naib

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2019, 1:01 AM IST
Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib said he believed poor fielding was the main reason Afghanistan lost their latest ICC World Cup 2019 match to Bangladesh at Southampton on Monday (June 24).

“If you look for the match, so we missed a couple of catches and gave away some 30-35 extra runs. The wicket was slow but it's good for batting. But praise goes to Shakib (al Hasan); he bowled really well,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“We didn't bowl in the right area in first ten overs, and they scored like 50-something. When we batted we realized that it's a chaseable score.”

He also praised Shakib’s bowling and batting on a day when the Bangladeshi all-rounder scored a half-century and took a five-wicket haul that inspired his side to a win.

“If you look, he's the world’s number 1 all-rounder. He has a lot of experience, so he took time on the wicket when he batted and he batted really well. Also he bowled really well, according to the plan.

“The wicket didn’t turn much, especially when Bangladesh were bowling, but he bowled in the right areas. So that's why he got the wickets.”

Naib also had words of encouragement for star spinner Rashid Khan but did admit the youngster could do a little better in the field.

“He’s trying hard. He’s giving his 100 percent but if you look at the fielding side, I'm a little disappointed about that. He's also disappointed about the fielding.

“Rashid is one of those players who gives his all in every department, so I asked him just keep calm and just focus on your bowling. I think he missed his momentum there because of fielding.”

The skipper also justified the constant chopping and changing atop their batting order, saying that the previous combinations weren’t working out well for them.

“Yeah, we gave an opportunity to Samiullah Shinwari. He also batted really well but out openers didn't do well (earlier), that's why we gave Rahmat Shah a chance. He did really well. He batted ten overs, so he fought really well.”

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
