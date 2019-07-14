starts in
fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

14 July, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Previous World Cup Finals?

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
After 47 One Day Internationals, we are down to two teams in the ICC World Cup 2019 - hosts and favourites England and New Zealand. Both teams have not had perfect runs during the course of the tournament but performed when it mattered the most. And one of them will win the trophy for the first time in their cricketing history on Sunday (July 14)

As a build-up to the finale at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, take our CricketNext Quiz based on the previous World Cup finals and see how well do you recollect them. Have a go!

CricketNext Quizicc world cup 2019

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
