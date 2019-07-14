After 47 One Day Internationals, we are down to two teams in the ICC World Cup 2019 - hosts and favourites England and New Zealand. Both teams have not had perfect runs during the course of the tournament but performed when it mattered the most. And one of them will win the trophy for the first time in their cricketing history on Sunday (July 14)
As a build-up to the finale at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, take our CricketNext Quiz based on the previous World Cup finals and see how well do you recollect them. Have a go!
ICC World Cup 2019 | QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Previous World Cup Finals?
Upcoming Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings