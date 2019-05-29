Rahul Humbled by Wishes From Experts After Majestic Ton

Loading...
After the match, Rahul recorded a video for BCCI TV where he reacted to his Twitter feed. In the clip, Rahul responded to tweets from cricketers such as Mohammed Kaif, RP Singh, Brad Hogg and even his Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson who lauded him for his fantastic knock. He thanked them for their support and looked forward to proving a point for India in the mega event.
The BCCI even uploaded a teaser of the same from their official handle on Twitter
Fun Feature: Post a confident warm-up game ton, @klrahul11 took to Twitter to reply to a few congratulatory Tweets - some treat for the Twitterati courtesy KL - by @RajalArora— BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2019
Full Video 👉👉👉 https://t.co/ujafXixpZ0 pic.twitter.com/Aty2eM0Pl3
In his innings of 108 runs from 99 balls, Rahul hit 12 boundaries and 4 sixes. While he began slowly, once he got set, it was amazing to watch him in his natural flow. Both him and Dhoni took the bowlers to the cleaners.
The 27 year old also displayed sensational form for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL where he scored 593 runs, the highest run tally by an Indian batsman this season, averaging 53.91 in 14 games.
Skipper Virat Kohli expressed great delight as the debate for No.4 may have ended just at the right moment for the Men in Blue. India will be starting their World Cup campaign against South Africa on the 5th of June at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
First Published: May 29, 2019, 1:00 PM IST