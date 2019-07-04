ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV

Indian opener KL Rahul was the latest guest to feature on 'Chahal TV' after his fine knock of 77 that got his team off to a flying start against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup game earlier this week.
There was also a bit of guest appearance from Virat Kohli as the skipper and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a bit of banter. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI shared a video clip of the same:
SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV - by @RajalArora 😎😁👌Watch the Full episode here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/um1un876qA pic.twitter.com/w4bAphSGZ5— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2019
Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a 180-run stand for the first wicket which is the highest-ever opening partnership recorded for India in a World Cup game.
"The wicket wasn't as easy as Rohit made it look like. The kind of form he is in, with four hundreds already. Only somebody like that could have batted the way he did on this pitch," Rahul told Chahal.
While Rahul hasn't been at his best, the opener has already scored two fifties in seven games. However he would be looking to convert those starts into big knocks and with India already in semis, there cannot be a bigger stage to prove his mettle.
India will be playing their last league game against Sri Lanka on Saturday (July 6) at Headingley, Leeds.
