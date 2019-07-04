starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV

Indian opener KL Rahul was the latest guest to feature on 'Chahal TV' after his fine knock of 77 that got his team off to a flying start against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup game earlier this week.

There was also a bit of guest appearance from Virat Kohli as the skipper and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a bit of banter. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI shared a video clip of the same:

Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a 180-run stand for the first wicket which is the highest-ever opening partnership recorded for India in a World Cup game.

"The wicket wasn't as easy as Rohit made it look like. The kind of form he is in, with four hundreds already. Only somebody like that could have batted the way he did on this pitch," Rahul told Chahal.

While Rahul hasn't been at his best, the opener has already scored two fifties in seven games. However he would be looking to convert those starts into big knocks and with India already in semis, there cannot be a bigger stage to prove his mettle.

India will be playing their last league game against Sri Lanka on Saturday (July 6) at Headingley, Leeds.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more