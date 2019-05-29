ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul's Ton at No.4 Biggest Positive For Us: Kohli

Loading...
The No.4 position has been a thorn in India's flesh since the past few seasons. They have tried options aplenty but with limited success. But with Rahul's 108, India's No.4 woes seem to finally come to an end ahead of their first game at the World Cup.
"I think the biggest positive was the way KL batted at 4," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony. "It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking.
"Really good partnership between him and MS (Dhoni), then Hardik got some, I batted well. We have had two good matches, so we are pretty happy in the way we were challenged and how we played."
After a flop show with the bat against New Zealand in the first warm-up game, India came back strong riding on Rahul and MS Dhoni's belligerent tons to post 359/7. In reply, Bangladesh could manage 264 with spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal accounting for three wickets each.
While there was swing and seam in the first 15 overs of the encounter, as the game progressed there was visible spin on display. Kohli quipped that on relatively flat surfaces he expected those 15 overs where the ball does a bit at the start to be the most crucial phase through the World Cup.
"It is going to be a little tricky," said Kohli. "I think the seam and swing in the first 15 overs will be the most crucial phase in the World Cup. In the morning it is still going to do a bit like the first session of a Test match.
"We were challenged by their batsmen as well. But then Bumrah came back and got us wickets and Chahal and Kuldeep were brilliant in the middle overs."
Kohli further emphasised that he was not too bothered about Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan not scoring heavily in the warm-up games insisting that the duo were experienced campaigners who have done really well in ICC events.
"Shikhar and Rohit are quality players, they become stars in ICC events," Kohli noted. "I understand if guys don't get going rightaway in this format, but I am glad with what we got out of these two games.
"The last 15 overs could be challenging on the field, especially when the game is not interesting and you have to go through the motions. But once the tournament starts nobody would find all these things long, which is what you expect from a world-class tournament like the World Cup."
Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, praised the way his top order went about the chase but lamented the fitness of his bowlers, who are all carrying few niggles.
"Our top-order is scoring some runs. Soumya batted well, Liton and Mushy did a good job. Overall, the top-order batsmen need to understand their role," said Mortaza.
"We have played in Ireland last two weeks so already four weeks we have spent here. We have some niggles. Rubel got injured, today also Mustafizur was struggling with his calf. Shakib is also struggling with his back spasms."
First Published: May 29, 2019, 12:30 AM IST