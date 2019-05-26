ICC World Cup 2019 | Rain Plays Spoilsport in Both Warm-up Clashes

Loading...
South Africa and West Indies saw only 12.4 overs being bowled, with the Proteas openers getting off to a brisk start. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla had helped their team reach 95/0 before rain intervened.
It was a frustrating day for the fans as rains continued to play hide and seek throughout the day. Amla though had rushed to a half-century and is finally finding form in the run up to the tournament. He was unbeaten on 51 off 50 balls with eight boundaries and one maximum. De Kock meanwhile was unbeaten on 37 off 40.
West Indies will now take on New Zealand in their final warm-up tie on Tuesday meanwhile South Africa will now face England in the opening World Cup game on Thursday.
The game between Pakistan and Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Even toss couldn’t happen due to rain, much to the frustration of the two teams and especially Pakistan as this was their last warm-up tie before the tournament starts on May 30.
They had lost the first warm-up tie to Afghanistan and are on a 10-match losing streak before the World Cup.
Bangladesh are coming off a fine tri-series victory in Ireland, where they triumphed over the hosts and West Indies to make a winning start to their preparation for the tournament.
They will now take on India in the second warm-up game scheduled on Tuesday (May 28).
First Published: May 26, 2019, 8:39 PM IST