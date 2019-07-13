starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Jadeja Was Inconsolable After World Cup Loss, Reveals Wife Rivaba

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Jadeja Was Inconsolable After World Cup Loss, Reveals Wife Rivaba

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja revealed that the Indian all rounder was absolutely heartbroken following the close defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals which led to the team's ouster.

Walking out to bat when India were reduced to 92/6 with MS Dhoni at the other end, Jadeja put up a splendid show with the bat. Scoring 77 runs from just 59 balls, he brought India closer to victory before losing his wicket to Matt Henry, trying to go for a big hit. India ended up falling short by just 18 runs.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Rivaba told, "He was inconsolable after the loss and kept saying, 'If I wouldn't have got out, we could've won'. When you lose a match after coming this close, it really hurts and it will be a while before he comes to terms with it"

His wife wasn't surprised at all with the outstanding knock that had the whole of Indian contingent at its feet. She highlighted that Jadeja had always been the go-to-man for India in the big games.

"If you look at his journey, he has always performed in crunch games, taking wickets and scoring vital runs. When we won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, he was the man of the match in the final for his all round performance."

