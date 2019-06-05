ICC World Cup 2019 | ICC Ask Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia from Keeping Gloves

New Delhi: India's opening game in the ongoing World Cup saw former skipper M.S. Dhoni once again profess his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves.
Speaking to IANS, Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves. "We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," she said.
The "Balidaan Badge" or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with "Balidaan" inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.
Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.
Twitter though was abuzz with fans showing respect to Dhoni. One fan wrote: "Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of 'Balidan' on his wicket keeping gloves." Another fan wrote: "This man shows his love for the nation and army. A Regimental Dragger(BALIDAN) of Indian Army Para Special Force on MS Dhoni Gloves. #IndianArmy #Balidan."
But the ICC feels otherwise.
As per ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations, under G 1, "Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment (“Personal Messages”) unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department.Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political,religious or racial activities or causes.The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved. For the avoidance of doubt,where a message is approved by the player or team official’s Board but subsequently disapproved by the ICC’s Cricket Operations Department, the player or team official shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey such message in International Matches."
A wristband allegedly bearing the slogan "Save Palestine" is visible as England’s Moeen Ali fields (Source: AFP)
This isn't the first time that ICC has come down hard on players sporting such messages. During India’s tour of England in 2014, all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned from wearing “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” wristbands during the third Test at Southampton by ICC Match Referee David Boon, despite being cleared by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on the grounds that it was a humanitarian statement and not a political one.
(with inputs from IANS)
