Richardson Keen to Make Most of Late Call-up for ‘Olympics of Cricket’

Loading...
Jhye, who dislocated his shoulder during Australia recent ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE, was officially withdrawn from the World Cup squad. Representing Australia in the marquee event has been Kane's career-long cricket dream and the 28-year-old pacer said it's tough to hide his adrenaline rush.
"I remember four years ago missing out on at that (World Cup) team, and I thought at the next one I'll be 28, so that's probably my last shot," Richardson said in Brisbane following an Australia XI World Cup warm-up game against a New Zealand XI.
"I still wasn't thinking about it a month ago. but to get the call yesterday that struck me the most.
"I remember watching the World Cup that was played in England in 1999, that was the one I went to video store and rented the VHS and watched.
"It kind of hit me then that these things don't come around ever again. It's the Olympics of cricket is what JL (men's team coach Justin Langer) has been calling it."
Kane, who has picked up 29 wickets in 20 One-Day Internationals, has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League and recently had a very good series in UAE against Pakistan.
"To be honest I still didn't think I was a chance. Even over in the UAE (against Pakistan), I knew there were some quality bowlers (including Mitchell Starc) coming back in," he said.
"You try not to think about it, but it's always there – it's that carrot at the end. But I don't think too far ahead because I know how quickly it can all change."
Having developed a reputation as a 'death bowler', Kane believes it's his ability to bowl the tough overs helped him to gain a spot in the squad that will leave for England this Friday.
"In the UAE, I think that (death bowling) is what JL was happy with, those two games I played and bowled right at the end in crunch time," he said.
"I think that's my strength, but I want to be well-rounded bowler who can bowl at any stage of the innings.
"If I'm to play a role at the World Cup I've got to be able to do that as well."
Meanwhile, Jhye, who was disappointed on missing out, said he now wants to focus on getting himself ready for the 2019 Ashes.
"To be brutally honest it hasn't been that easy to accept; World Cups don't come around every day," he said.
"It helps a lot knowing there's something just as big (the Ashes) around the corner. To have that to aim for puts a lot of clarity in my mind that playing for Australia is what I want to do."
First Published: May 9, 2019, 2:22 PM IST