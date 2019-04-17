ICC World Cup 2019 | Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu & Navdeep Saini to be World Cup Standbys

Loading...
"Just like ICC Champions Trophy, we have three standbys. Pant and Rayudu are the first and second standbys while Saini is the bowler in the list. So if anyone gets injured as per demands of the team management, one of the three will be going," a BCCI official said on Wednesday.
Out of these three, Saini will be the only one flying to England alongside Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar as net bowlers and any of them can also be drafted in if the management feels so.
"Khaleel, Avesh and Deepak are not designated standbys. However, if any of the spinners or all-rounder get injured we may have to look beyond these designated three players. There is no hard-and-fast rule regarding this. The ICC Technical Committee has to be informed and the replacements can be flown in," the official explained.
"The standbys are only added to keep their visa and other documents in place, so that they can fly down without any delay. If any batsmen is injured, Pant and Rayudu will be the first two replacement players," he added.
Also the BCCI ruled out any action against Rayudu for his cryptic tweet on Tuesday about '3D' glasses, clearly pointing to chief selector MSK Prasad's reference to Vijay Shankar as 'three-dimensional' player.
"I don't think there is any reason to take action against Rayudu. It is just a reaction of a disappointed player. World Cup is the pinnacle for most cricketers. So missing out on a spot by such is a close margin is heartbreaking and understandable," the board official said.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 7:13 PM IST