starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

live
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

30 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant Included In Playing XI For India's Clash Against England

Shayne Dias |Cricketnext |June 30, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant Included In Playing XI For India's Clash Against England

Rishabh Pant has been included in India's playing XI for their crucial ICC World Cup 2019 match against England at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 30, and is making his World Cup debut in place of Vijay Shankar.

The dashing Pant's dreams of being part of the 2019 ICC World Cup were fulfilled after he was named replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan earlier on June 19.

Pant, who's initial exclusion from the World Cup squad raised more than a few eyebrows, has been in England with the team since the eve of India's game against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

His style is more associated with the shorter formats of the game, but he has made more appearances in Test matches (9) than he has in one-day international cricket (5).

His exploits in the IPL, where he finished with 488 runs from 16 innings, have seen him capped 15 times for India in T20Is yet 20-over cricket and 50-over cricket are two very different beasts altogether, something Pant himself has found out during his young international career.

Here we take a look back at his previous four innings (he didn’t get to bat on debut) in ODI cricket.

India vs. West Indies, October 24, 2018 at Visakhapatnam

Rishabh Pant 2

Pant’s first innings in international cricket came on a pitch that saw a grand total of 642 runs scored on it in the course of two innings, with the match eventually ending in a thrilling tie. However, only 17 of those runs came off the youngster’s bat.

Pant’s time at the crease was brief but he did hit two boundaries in the 18 balls he faced. He was dismissed trying to take on Marlon Samuels when he looked to swing across the line but the ball stayed slightly low and rapped him on the pads.

India vs. West Indies, October 27, 2018 at Pune

Rishabh Pant 1

Pant’s third outing in ODI cricket didn’t go as he would have liked, with India going on to lose the match by 43 runs. Chasing 284, India were bundled out for 240 with no one apart from skipper Virat Kohli coming to the party with the bat.

Many batsmen got starts but failed to make a big score and Pant was no exception. Having scored 24 runs, he attempted to sweep a ball that was going down leg side. He got some bat on it but the ball went straight into Shai Hope’s gloves and after Windies reviewed the decision, Pant had to walk.

India vs. Australia, March 10, 2019 at Chandigarh

Rishabh Pant 3

The fourth ODI between India and Australia saw Pant come up with his best ODI innings so far in his career but India’s loss in the game thanks to an inspired 43-ball 84* by Ashton Turner meant that stat is something few if any will remember.

Pant’s 24-ball 36 consisted of 4 fours and one six, with the youngster scoring at a strike rate of 150. He looked like he might finish the innings with a flourish but an attempt to slog a slightly wide ball from Pat Cummins in the 46th over saw him pick out Aaron Finch at mid-on.

India vs. Australia, March 13, 2019 at New Delhi

Rishabh Pant 4

With Australia having leveled the five-match series 2-2 at Mohali, a win for either side would see them emerge victorious in the series. Chasing 273 to win, India only managed 237 in reply.

This match saw Pant come out to bat at number 4 and the youngster did not look to attack from the get go, wise strategy considering the nature of the pitch. However, a well-flighted ball from Nathan Lyon drew him forward and got him to edge one to first slip where Turner made no mistake.

icc world cup 2019india world cup squadPantRishabh Pant

Related stories

Tendulkar 'Feels' for Shikhar, Backs Pant to Shine
Cricketnext Staff | June 20, 2019, 10:24 PM IST

Tendulkar 'Feels' for Shikhar, Backs Pant to Shine

India vs England | My Job is To Take Wickets in Middle Overs: Chahal
Cricketnext Staff | June 30, 2019, 11:32 AM IST

India vs England | My Job is To Take Wickets in Middle Overs: Chahal

ICC World Cup 2019 | Relaxed and Sincere, but Project Vijay Needs a Defining Knock
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 26, 2019, 3:16 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Relaxed and Sincere, but Project Vijay Needs a Defining Knock

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more