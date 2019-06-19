starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit-Dhawan, Rohit-Rahul – Made in Heaven, Made on Earth

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 19, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Manchester: There's a new association at the top of the order that could well prove crucial in their World Cup campaign: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The duo had never opened together in One-Day International cricket before India's game against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday (June 16). In their first game together, Rohit and Rahul added 136, setting the base for India's big score and eventual win.

The association was formed only because of the injury to Dhawan. Rohit and Dhawan are the original pair, and irrespective of how Rahul goes in the next few games, it's highly likely that Dhawan will take back the spot if he gets fit again. That's how much success Dhawan has had. That's how good Dhawan and Rohit have been.

Only six other pairs in history of ODIs have scored more runs together than their 4726 from 105 innings together. Only once since 2013 has Rohit not opened when Dhawan has also been in the side. Before the Pakistan game, the last time Rohit opened in an ODI with a partner other than Dhawan was in October 2017.

Rohit and Dhawan are the love marriage of opening batting. They've been together for six years. Each partner knows exactly what the other is doing, and when they will do it. Each understands what the other needs. It's most visible in their running - just look at each other for a fleeting moment and off they go.

Rohit and Dhawan's batting styles complement each others' too. Rohit usually loves to take his time, and begins slow. That's when Dhawan gets the quick runs. Dhawan is not as much of a hitter as Rohit is, so once he settles down, Rohit takes care of the quick runs. That they are a left-right pair is an added bonus. A staff member of an international team tells me that only 'brave teams' would risk bowling leg-spin early to Rohit because of Dhawan's presence.

Rohit-Rahul

But when unforseen circumstances hit love marriages, there's no option but to switch to arranged marriage. Rohit and Rahul.

New pairs take time to understand each other, and it was on display in Manchester. Rohit should have been run out twice early in his innings, if not for some lack of awareness and poor throwing from Pakistan's fielders. There was hesitation in running ever since - Rohit and Rahul would look up unsure what the other wants, confirm, and then run or not run accordingly.

New pairs also require one to sacrifice things for the other. In the case of Rohit and Rahul, it started with the very first ball - on who will take strike.

Rohit is known to love facing the first ball. Dhawan and Rohit have batted 103 innings together as openers. Rohit has taken strike in 97 of those.

"I really love to face that first ball of an innings, ask the opposition questions: 'What do you have for me'. It pumps me up - the whole idea of the bowler marking his run-up, popping at the crease, the crowd chanting, nerves building up. It's a very good feeling," he had said in the past.

Yet, Rohit was happy to sacrifice that for the new partner Rahul.

"KL also likes to take the strike, and for me it was important to give him that because that is his comfort. He is playing his first game as an opener here, so I wanted to make sure that he's comfortable," Rohit said after the Pakistan game.

Rahul played a key role in Rohit's success too. He faced Mohammad Amir a lot more early on when the left-armer was at his best with the new ball. Rohit's issues with left-arm pacers isn't a secret; Rahul faced 19 balls out of 24 in Amir's first spell.

Rohit-Dhawan

Rohit also adjusted his game according to his partner. With Dhawan around, he usually takes his time. This time, he took over the senior role allowing Rahul to ease in. Rohit reached 50 off 34 balls, his fastest half-century in ODIs. Of course, it helped that Pakistan's bowling was average to say the least.

Rohit and Dhawan have very similar personalities - chill, easy going, carefree in a good way. They are friends off the field. Their families hang out together. Videos of Rohit playing with Dhawan's son Zoravar are a big hit in social media.

Rohit and Rahul are more teammates than friends. The personalities are different too; Rahul, five years younger than Rohit, is more flamboyant and yet intense.

India will need this arranged marriage to click, especially if the original pair doesn't reunite at this World Cup.

