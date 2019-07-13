ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma Quietly Returns to Mumbai with Wife and Daughter

While the Indian team was scheduled to return home on Sunday (July 14), vice-captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in Mumbai early morning on Saturday, having come back home ahead of his teammates. The opener has come back from England after his side was knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Rohit was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. The 32-year-old was spotted driving away in an SUV.
"Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday," a source was quoted as saying by IANS earlier this week.
Rohit Sharma had an impressive showing in the competition, registering 648 runs in nine matches, including five hundreds - most by any batsman in a single edition. However, the opener failed to come good in the semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford, getting dismissed for just one run and India eventually lost the rain hit contest by 18 runs.
India’s next challenge will be their tour of West Indies, when the will take on the Carribean side in a three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series followed by a two-match Test series.
