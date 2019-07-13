starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma Quietly Returns to Mumbai with Wife and Daughter

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma Quietly Returns to Mumbai with Wife and Daughter

While the Indian team was scheduled to return home on Sunday (July 14), vice-captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in Mumbai early morning on Saturday, having come back home ahead of his teammates. The opener has come back from England after his side was knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Rohit was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. The 32-year-old was spotted driving away in an SUV.

"Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday," a source was quoted as saying by IANS earlier this week.

Rohit Sharma had an impressive showing in the competition, registering 648 runs in nine matches, including five hundreds - most by any batsman in a single edition. However, the opener failed to come good in the semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford, getting dismissed for just one run and India eventually lost the rain hit contest by 18 runs.

India’s next challenge will be their tour of West Indies, when the will take on the Carribean side in a three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series followed by a two-match Test series.

icc world cup 2019mumbaiOff The FieldRitija Sajdehrohit sharmaSamaira

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more