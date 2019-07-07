ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Closes Gap on First-placed Kohli in Latest ODI Rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli remains atop the ICC rankings for batsmen after scoring five half-centuries in the ICC World Cup 2019 but opener Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap between the two with his recent run of form.
Kohli’s 442 runs at an average of 63.14 have seen him gain one point and reach 891 points while Rohit is only 6 points behind in second place.
He is currently on 885 points going into the semi-finals, which is a career-high for the opening batsman after he became the first batsman to score five centuries in the World Cup.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam is now in third place and Australia opener David Warner is number six after a highly successful group stage that saw him aggregate 638 runs, just nine less than leading scorer Rohit.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at eighth place while Australia’s Usman Khawaja has risen to a career-high 15th place.
England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have both risen in the rankings with Roy reaching a career-best 13th place.
Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, who has come in for a lot of praise from captain Faf du Plessis, have also achieved career-best rankings of 34 and 30.
Other notable changes see Sri Lanka youngster Avishka Fernando has risen a whopping 110 places to 85th place, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran has risen to 92nd from outside the top 400.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reached a career-best batting points tally of 692 thanks to his own excellent form with the bat.
Among the bowlers, India’s Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead at the top from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup.
New Zealand’s Trent Boult remains in second place after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia, the first ever in ODI cricket at Lord’s.
Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan remain in the top-10 despite their team losing all matches, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Amir have improved despite not coming into the tournament with many impressive performances.
The England pair of Jofra Archer (up 103 places to 42) and Mark Wood (up 10 places to 19), as well as rising Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi (up 34 places to 23rd) are among the others to gain in the latest rankings update.
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England’s Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach second position.
In the team rankings, England remain in first position at 123 points but only ahead of India on decimal points, while New Zealand and Australia are similarly both on 112 with the former fractionally ahead, and South Africa fifth on 110 points.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
NZ v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
