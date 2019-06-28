ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma 'Facepalms' Over His Controversial Dismissal Against West Indies

The umpiring standards haven’t been quite up to the mark in the ongoing World Cup and Rohit Sharma’s wicket sparked another controversy on Thursday. While it seemed on the visuals that the ball might have hit the pads, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision to out and the Indian opener was visibly shocked.
A day after India won the match by a handsome margin of 125 runs, Rohit displayed his frustration known over the dismissal by posting two camera angles of the picture on Twitter. Here’s what he tweeted:
♂️ pic.twitter.com/0RH6VeU6YB— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 28, 2019
♂️ pic.twitter.com/0RH6VeU6YB
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 28, 2019
In spite of his early departure against West Indies, Rohit Sharma continues to be the highest run-getter for India in the tournament so far. He has already scored two centuries against South Africa and Pakistan.
On the other hand, India’s campaign has been off to a flier start as they remain the only team to be unbeaten in the marquee tournament. With their five-match winning streak, India have even attained the first position in the ICC rankings.
The Men in Blue will be aware of the bigger challenges to follow with one upcoming on Sunday as they take on England at Birmingham. It is going to be a must-win situation for the hosts.
