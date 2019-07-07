starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma Reveals Yuvraj Singh Pep Talk Ahead of World Cup

PTI |July 7, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma Reveals Yuvraj Singh Pep Talk Ahead of World Cup

Talent requires a bit of hand-holding in times of crisis as Rohit Sharma found out when Yuvraj Singh, who's been through similar phases, exuded confidence in the Indian vice-captain's ability to score runs when it matters.

Rohit, who has now scored a record five hundreds in a single edition of World Cup, wasn't among the runs during Mumbai Indians' victorious IPL campaign.

During the IPL, Rohit spoke about his apprehensions to the man who helped India win two global trophies.

"I was not getting big runs (during IPL). So we were just I mean, he (Yuvraj) is like a big brother to me. So we always talk about the game, about life. So he said when it matters you will do it. I guess probably he was talking about the World Cup, I think," Rohit said after guiding India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Rohit felt it helped that Yuvraj found the former's situation strikingly similar with his own form ahead of the 2011 World Cup.

"So during IPL, we were having a good chat around the game basically. So because he was in a similar phase in 2011 before the World Cup, was not getting enough runs.

"So what he told me was to just be in good space. And that's what he did, that's why he was so successful at that World Cup. So that is the chat we had," he added.

Five hundreds in a single edition is a heady achievement but Rohit will only consider it a big highlight if India go on to lift the trophy on July 14.

"If we win the World Cup then probably I would," Rohit replied when asked if this world record will remain the highlight of his career.

"If not, then I can't, because eventually winning the cup is important, no matter how many runs you score or how many wickets you take."

Four years is a long time and that's why nothing feels good if the mission is not accomplished.

"You have to wait four years for this. Eventually the job for us is to go and win the finals, the semifinals before that, yes. But as long as that is not accomplished, no matter how many runs you score in the tournament or how many hundreds you get, you won't feel satisfied."

He is only 26 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's highest single edition aggregate of 673 runs, scored in 2003. Rohit's current tally stands at 647.

"I'm not here for records. I'm here to play and score runs and lift the cup. That is what I'm here for. I'm not looking at all those things at all, honestly."

The Sri Lanka game gave the opener satisfaction that they have been able to tick all the boxes in their successful run-chase.

"I think it was important because we want to cover all our bases, tick all the boxes before the semis come. Basically it's a knockout for us, so we wouldn't be able to afford a lot of mistakes on that particular day," he cautioned at the post-match media interaction.

Despite the tons of runs, the 32-year-old is not fully satisfied as he hasn't gone on to score a single 'Daddy Hundred', which he is known for. He promised to make one in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

"The last three hundreds that I got, I couldn't go on to bat as deep as I could. But I would take that hundred. Yeah, a little disappointed with that, but I'll make sure if, come the semis, if I'm in that situation I wouldn't just let it go like that."

icc world cup 2019India vs Sri lankarohit sharmayuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more