Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge

Loading...
The Indian Cricket Team will be kicking off their World Cup campaign with two warm-up games - first against New Zealand on Saturday followed by a fixture against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

While completing media commitments of the tournament, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma took some time out and had a go at the 'Steady Hand Challenge'. The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video clip of the same on Twitter.



While the opener came really close, he failed to complete the challenge.

Rohit has been on a high, coming back of a successful campaign in the Indian Premier League where he led Mumbai Indians to their fourth title.

With flat pitches on offer during the upcoming competition, the three-time ODI double centurion will be a force to reckon with for the oppositions.

In the previous World Cup, Rohit Sharma hit a spectacular 137 to guide India towards a victory in the quarter-final against Bangladesh.

The Indian opener had earlier stated that winning the World Cup was the ultimate dream. No doubt he would be putting his best foot forward as the tournament begins.
icc world cup 2019Off The Fieldrohit sharma
First Published: May 24, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...