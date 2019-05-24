Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge

Loading...
While completing media commitments of the tournament, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma took some time out and had a go at the 'Steady Hand Challenge'. The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video clip of the same on Twitter.
Watch Hitman @ImRo45 takes the steady hand challenge 😅😅
More coming up on
While the opener came really close, he failed to complete the challenge.
Rohit has been on a high, coming back of a successful campaign in the Indian Premier League where he led Mumbai Indians to their fourth title.
With flat pitches on offer during the upcoming competition, the three-time ODI double centurion will be a force to reckon with for the oppositions.
In the previous World Cup, Rohit Sharma hit a spectacular 137 to guide India towards a victory in the quarter-final against Bangladesh.
The Indian opener had earlier stated that winning the World Cup was the ultimate dream. No doubt he would be putting his best foot forward as the tournament begins.
