Rohit Terms 'Dirty' Dhawan as Worst Room-mate

Rohit Sharma took part in an entertaining rapid fire session regarding his teammates. The Indian vice-captain was at his splendid best as he let out some off the field information of various cricketers.
Rohit termed his Indian as well as Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya as the worst dancer and someone who googles himself the most. He further described his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as the worst roommate.
When asked about who spent most time in the gym, the answer was quite obvious as Rohit named skipper Virat Kohli. However, the Hitman admitted to himself being the grumpiest in the morning.
Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.— ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2019
They don't call him The Hitman for nothing 😂 pic.twitter.com/PUPsn56Xhx
After Kohli, Rohit has been India’s second most reliable batsman. Over the years, his sublime batting form has been a proof of the same.
Since the previous World Cup, the Indian opener has scored 3790 runs which includes 15 centuries and 16 half centuries. His strike rate has also been fantastic at 95.29.
While he wasn’t at his best during the IPL, everyone is aware of how destructive Rohit can be in the limited overs format. The 32 year old remains to be the only batsman with three double centuries in ODIs.
First Published: May 27, 2019, 4:11 PM IST