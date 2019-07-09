ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit's Ton Against South Africa Was One of His Best Innings – Shastri

Team India have displayed tremendous form this World Cup and finished top of the points table to comfortably qualify for the semis. One of the major reasons for such a showing has been the consistency of Rohit Sharma during the entire tournament, with the Indian vice-captain scoring 647 runs in eight matches.
Looking back at India’s journey this World Cup, head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praised on the opener, and how the latter’s superlative form hasn’t come as a surprise to him.
“Rohit is one of the greatest ODI players, whether he would have scored runs in this competition or not. Just see his record over the years, three double tons, no one’s done that and has been really consistent for India at the top. So his form was no surprise. But he chooses a tournament like the World Cup to get that form in, as a coach I’ll take it," Shastri told ICC in an interview.
Rohit has scored five tons in this edition of the World Cup, the highest by any player, but Shastri rates his century against South Africa in the first match at top. Shastri feels that innings from Rohit came in testing conditions, where no other batsman looked comfortable. In fact he labels that ton as one of the best by Rohit.
“The match against South Africa was a tough one. The odd ball took off from length, and the wicket was two-paced. None of the batsmen felt in when they were batting. So I thought it was a special innings from Rohit. Amongst all the ODI hundreds he has got, I thought that was his best. And then of course with the ball Yuzvendra Chahal came into play later.”
India has lacked the firepower in the middle-order. But Hardik Pandya has been churning out the goods for the team in times of need. When the other batsmen have struggled for quick runs, his short innings' of 30s and 40s have rescued India. With the ball also he has chipped in with wickets, and Shastri heaped praise on the youngster for his all-round performances.
“Hardik Pandya has come along as a bowler. You could get 10 overs out of him. He reads the conditions well and knows where to use off-cutters and slow bouncers. His reading of the game is good. It is a massive plus for the side when you have a flamboyant batsman like him, who can bowl you some overs.”
The coach also pointed out how not worrying about the opposition has helped the team become consistent, and India will continue to do so in coming matches.
“It’s a job that we look to do day in and day out. We treat every game as a new game. Opposition doesn’t matter. Our job is to get things done. People look at the World Cup and say that you’re top of the table and have qualified for the semis, but they forget what this team has done in the last couple of years. They’ve consistently played In this fashion across the globe for the last 24 years," Shastri signed off.
