starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Birmingham

2 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taylor Backs New Zealand to Turn World Cup Corner Against England

AFP |July 2, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Taylor Backs New Zealand to Turn World Cup Corner Against England

Chester-le-Street: New Zealand's Ross Taylor believes the Black Caps can return to winning ways against England after losing momentum at a key stage of their World Cup campaign.

Wednesday's match in Chester-le-Street is effectively a quarter-final, with the winners guaranteed a place in the last four.

Even a defeat would be unlikely to spell the end of New Zealand's involvement, as there would need to be a big swing in net run-rate to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the semi-finals.

The Black Caps, like tournament hosts England bidding to win their first World Cup, were unbeaten during their first six group games in England and Wales.

But they head into their final round-robin fixture following back-to-back defeats by Pakistan and Australia.

Taylor said New Zealand had not played to their full potential so far.

"We definitely haven't got the momentum that we would have liked in the last couple of games, but tomorrow is a different story against different opposition," he said in a pre-match press conference.

New Zealand's attack, led by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, have been a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament.

But the batting has been a different story, with the exception of the outstanding captain Kane Williamson, who is averaging more than a hundred.

Opener Martin Guptill, the leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup, has struggled and Taylor has not managed to convert either of his two half-centuries into a big score.

"I'd love as a team to take a little bit of pressure off Kane and score some runs and not let him do everything," said the 35-year-old Taylor, who added that Guptill's confidence was low.

Taylor knows Chester-le-Street well from his time as an overseas player with northeast county Durham.

It was also the venue where England sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over New Zealand in their first white-ball series after an embarrassing first-round exit at the 50-over global showpiece in 2015.

"Every time we played England in the last little while it's been a great series. I think it came down to the wire in that series back home and the last time we were here was a must-win.

"I think it was two-all, and Jonny Bairstow (83 not out) came in fresh and batted well. Obviously, another big game coming up tomorrow and hopefully we're up for it."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
