ICC World Cup 2019 | Roy Ton Powers England to Massive Win over Bangladesh

A century from Jason Roy as well as half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler saw England defeat Bangladesh by 106 runs in their 2019 ICC World Cup group encounter at Cardiff on Saturday (June 8).
Roy (153) top scored for the hosts and was ably supported by Bairstow (51) and Buttler (64) before Liam Plunkett’s late cameo helped propel England to 386-6.
Shakib Al Hasan hit a valiant century in the second innings but a lack of significant contributions from other batsmen meant Bangladesh were bundled out for 280 in reply.
Soumya Sarkar was the first batsman to depart when a ball from Jofra Archer crept through his defence and clipped the top of the off stump in the fourth over.
Shakib and Tamim Iqbal put together a 55-run partnership before the latter departed for just 19 when, under pressure, he went for a big shot but gave a simple catch to Eoin Morgan.
The onus of resurrecting Bangladesh’s innings was now on Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim. The two started slowly but looked for boundaries whenever they could so that the asking rate didn’t get too far ahead of them.
Shakib brought up his third consecutive fifty of the tournament shortly after Tamim departed and would eventually get his hundred in the 33rd over, a little after Mushfiqur and Mohammad Mithun had departed.
For Bangladesh, no one managed to bat through with Shakib despite a couple of decent partnerships and this meant that in spite of them accumulating runs, they were always behind the asking rate.
Shakib too eventually departed for 121, unable to play a yorker from Ben Stokes that went on to hit the stumps and signaled the end of Bangladesh’s resistance.
Mosaddek Hossain played an entertaining cameo before Stokes removed him. Mahmudullah and Mohammad Saifuddin followed shortly thereafter.
Mehedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were the last two batsmen removed by Archer to put an exclamation point on what was a dominant showing from England.
Earlier, Jason Roy's 153 took England to 386-6 – the highest total of the World Cup so far – as Bangladesh's attack took a battering.
England hit 14 sixes and 28 fours in their innings, with Chris Woakes (18*) and Liam Plunkett (27*) piling on the agony with an unbroken stand of 45 in just 17 balls.
England were sent in to bat by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza on a green-tinged pitch, but Roy and Jonny Bairstow (51) seized the initiative, sharing a first-wicket stand of 128.
Jos Buttler, who survived an lbw review first ball, then followed up with a dashing 64 featuring four sixes – including a huge straight hit off Mosaddek Hossain that sailed into the River Taff.
Both Roy and Bairstow have come unstuck against slow bowling in this tournament so it was no surprise when left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling, but his wicketless 10 overs cost 71 runs.
All of Bangladesh's bowlers suffered as England repeatedly took advantage of two short, straight boundaries and some poor ground-fielding.
Bairstow fell after completing a 48-ball fifty, well caught by Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the covers off Mashrafe to give the Bangladesh skipper his first wicket of this tournament.
The in-form Roy completed a 92-ball century in bizarre fashion when, not looking, he collided with umpire Joel Wilson as he completed what should have been a single to take him to 97, only for Mohammad Mithun at deep square leg to misfield a ball that went for four.
Wilson received on-field medical attention and was checked for concussion at a subsequent drinks break but was cleared on both occasions.
Roy was finally caught by Mashrafe off Mehidy, holing out after hitting three towering sixes in a row off the spinner, who finished with two for 67.
The Surrey batsman faced 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes as he fell just short of Andrew Strauss's England World Cup record of 158 against India in Bangalore in 2011.
England next take on West Indies in Southampton whereas Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Roy Ton Powers England to Massive Win over Bangladesh
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 8, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
England vs Bangladesh | Roy Knocks Out Umpire Wilson En Route Ninth ODI Ton
Cricketnext Staff | June 8, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
England vs Bangladesh | Injured Buttler Forced to Stay Off For Bangladesh Chase
Cricketnext Staff | June 8, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
England vs Bangladesh | Archer's Pacy Delivery Flies for Six After Clipping Stumps
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings