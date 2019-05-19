starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | South Africa Rejected AB de Villiers' Offer to Feature in World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | South Africa Rejected AB de Villiers' Offer to Feature in World Cup

AB de Villiers' offer of making a last-minute entry to the South African squad for the 2019 World Cup was rejected by the South Africa team management, ESPNcricinfo reported on Thursday (June 6).

The former South African batsman, who announced his retirement from international in May 2018, is said to have made the offer just 24 hours before South Africa's selectors picked the 15-man squad for the World Cup.

The 35-year-old is said to have spoken to captain Faf du Plessis, coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, but his request was 'not even considered'.

The reason why De Villiers's offer was refused is that he didn't play any domestic cricket or international cricket in the intervening months, which was against South Africa's selection criteria rules.

It was also reported that his inclusion wouldn't have been fair on other players who have been performing in the last few months. Players like Rassie van der Dussen could have missed out despite scoring three fifties in his first four ODI innings.

The revelation was made after South Africa lost to India by six wickets on Wednesday - their third straight defeat in the ICC World Cup. South Africa have looked a below-par side with the likes of Dale Steyn (ruled out of full tournament), Lungi Ngidi and Hashim Amla missing a few games.

The Du Plessis-led side will have to win all of their games to remain in the contention to reach the semifinals. Their next match is against West Indies on June 10 in Southampton.

De Villiers recently revealed that he wanted to play the World Cup but "felt cornered" by expectation and criticism.

"I was keen to play in the World Cup, but I left, I retired. So it was a very sensitive situation. For the last three years of my career, I was labelled as a guy who is picking and choosing when I was playing and when not. So I got quite a lot of criticism from back home, which also played a role in me retiring. And it was difficult for me to then go 'hey, but I'll still play the World Cup'. It's that picking and choosing thing again, and it's quite arrogant to do something like that. But as they say, you can't have your bread buttered on both sides," said de Villiers, while featuring in an episode for Youtube channel Breakfast with Champions.

"I felt cornered. It's always been about the team, it's never been about myself. But I found myself in a position where I had to make a decision where it's going to look like I'm just thinking about myself."

