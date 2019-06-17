ICC World Cup 2019 | Sachin Tendulkar Replies to ICC After Rohit's Six is Compared to His in Centurion

When Rohit Sharma smashed Hasan Ali for a six over point in the 27th over in the game against Pakistan, it threw Twitter into an instant frenzy with comparisons being drawn to Sachin Tendulkar's six against Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup encounter.
Even ICC got into the act, asking the viewers to rate who is better.
Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better?, they posted on Twitter.
Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better? pic.twitter.com/M9k8z5lLQd— ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019
Fans were divided with some feeling Rohit's shot is better while some backing Tendulkar.
Tendulkar himself replied later saying. We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose
We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose! 😜 https://t.co/doUMk1QU2b— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2019
A century from Rohit Sharma, and some inspired bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya saw India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method) in their group stage encounter at Manchester on Sunday (June 16).
Later, describing his innings on Chahal TV, Rohit revealed the secret behind his swashbuckling knock in the most awaited clash of the showpiece event.
"In England, no matter how the wicket is, flat or with something for the bowlers, you have to take time initially for the first six-seven overs to see how the pitch behaves and then plan your innings accordingly," Rohit said.
"The team has a lot of stroke-makers who like to play their strokes, so it becomes very important for us to start cautiously. I think we did that and initially, our plan was to see off the new ball and then go thapathap (take the attack to the bowlers)," he added.
