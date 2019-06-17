starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 23:WI VS BAN

live
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

17 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sachin Tendulkar Replies to ICC After Rohit's Six is Compared to His in Centurion

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sachin Tendulkar Replies to ICC After Rohit's Six is Compared to His in Centurion

When Rohit Sharma smashed Hasan Ali for a six over point in the 27th over in the game against Pakistan, it threw Twitter into an instant frenzy with comparisons being drawn to Sachin Tendulkar's six against Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup encounter.

Even ICC got into the act, asking the viewers to rate who is better.

Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better?, they posted on Twitter.

Fans were divided with some feeling Rohit's shot is better while some backing Tendulkar.

Tendulkar himself replied later saying. We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose

A century from Rohit Sharma, and some inspired bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya saw India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method) in their group stage encounter at Manchester on Sunday (June 16).

Later, describing his innings on Chahal TV, Rohit revealed the secret behind his swashbuckling knock in the most awaited clash of the showpiece event.

"In England, no matter how the wicket is, flat or with something for the bowlers, you have to take time initially for the first six-seven overs to see how the pitch behaves and then plan your innings accordingly," Rohit said.

"The team has a lot of stroke-makers who like to play their strokes, so it becomes very important for us to start cautiously. I think we did that and initially, our plan was to see off the new ball and then go thapathap (take the attack to the bowlers)," he added.

icc world cup 2019India vs Pakistanrohit sharmasachin rohit sixsachin tendulkar
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more