starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sangakkara's Fan Ikram 'Very Happy' After Breaking Tendulkar's Record

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 3:48 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sangakkara's Fan Ikram 'Very Happy' After Breaking Tendulkar's Record

Afghanistan’s Ikram Ali Khil scored 86 runs against West Indies at Headingley on Thursday (July 4), which is now the highest score by an 18-year-old in World Cup history, surpassing the record of great Sachin Tendulkar.

The wicketkeeper-batsman however idolises Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and tries to imitate him whenever he goes out to bat.

Ikram's 86 went in vain as Afghanistan fell short by 23 runs and remained winless throughout the competition.

“Kumar Sangakkara is always in mind and my thoughts when I am batting out there,” said Ikram, who is yet to meet the Sri Lankan great.

“His ability to rotate strike and find a boundary when needed, that is what made him a world class batsman. That is what I try to copy as much as I can.

“I’m very proud to have broken the record of a legend like Tendulkar. It makes me very happy.”

For Ikram, there's a mixture of pride and frustration at producing the highest score by an Afghan at this World Cup.

“I’m very happy that I scored 86 runs which was the top score for Afghanistan,” added Ikram, who was part of the Afghanistan team that reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup last year.

“No one had crossed that mark in the nine games but I’m disappointed at the same time because I thought I could score a hundred. Hopefully in the games ahead I will score a hundred for Afghanistan.

“I want to work very hard at my game and become the best-ever player produced by Afghanistan. I’m very happy with the experience I have got at this World Cup. Both playing with my teammates but the opposition as well, the likes of the West Indian players, Australians, Indians, Pakistanis, they have all helped me and guided me.

“That has given me a lot of confidence and I will go home and work really hard on my game.”

AfghanistanAfghanistan vs West Indiesicc world cup 2019Ikram Ali Khilworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more