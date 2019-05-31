ICC World Cup 2019 | See Andre Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder credited all-rounder Andre Russell for the convincing win over Pakistan in their opening World Cup 2019 encounter.
Russell sent big-hitting left-hander Fakhar Zaman to the pavilion with a sensational short delivery before accounting for Haris Sohail soon after. He ended with figures of 2/4 from his three overs.
"We got wickets with the new ball and that was the key. Russell has been an impact player for us and it was good to see him play the way he did. He bowled sharply and always gives his 100%, even if he isn't 100%." said Holder in the post-match presentation.
"Oshane (Thomas) and Sheldon (Cottrell) also bowled well. Oshane can be expensive at times but he is a genuine wicket-taker. Gayle started the chase really well and eased the pressure.
"We had been anxiously waiting for the first game and it's good to get it out of the way. We have no expectations and want to just come out and play fearless cricket, hope people can be proud." he added.
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed meanwhile rued the loss of wickets, saying the batting unit struggled in the tough conditions. This was Pakistan's second lowest total in a World Cup.
"If you lose early wickets, then it's tough to come back into the game. We knew they were going to come hard with their pace bowlers and we didn't play the short ball well. It was good to see Amir bowling well and I am confident that the team can bounce back."
Oshane Thomas was named man-of-the-match for picking 4/27.
"It was a great start for me. I'm honoured to get this trophy from Sir Viv. Russell set the way for us, he was aggressive with the ball. I wasn't really nervous thinking about the game, I'm just happy to run in and ball, and want to keep winning games for West Indies."
