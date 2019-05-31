starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | See Andre Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Jason Holder

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | See Andre Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder credited all-rounder Andre Russell for the convincing win over Pakistan in their opening World Cup 2019 encounter.

Russell sent big-hitting left-hander Fakhar Zaman to the pavilion with a sensational short delivery before accounting for Haris Sohail soon after. He ended with figures of 2/4 from his three overs.

"We got wickets with the new ball and that was the key. Russell has been an impact player for us and it was good to see him play the way he did. He bowled sharply and always gives his 100%, even if he isn't 100%." said Holder in the post-match presentation.

"Oshane (Thomas) and Sheldon (Cottrell) also bowled well. Oshane can be expensive at times but he is a genuine wicket-taker. Gayle started the chase really well and eased the pressure.

"We had been anxiously waiting for the first game and it's good to get it out of the way. We have no expectations and want to just come out and play fearless cricket, hope people can be proud." he added.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed meanwhile rued the loss of wickets, saying the batting unit struggled in the tough conditions. This was Pakistan's second lowest total in a World Cup.

"If you lose early wickets, then it's tough to come back into the game. We knew they were going to come hard with their pace bowlers and we didn't play the short ball well. It was good to see Amir bowling well and I am confident that the team can bounce back."

Oshane Thomas was named man-of-the-match for picking 4/27.

"It was a great start for me. I'm honoured to get this trophy from Sir Viv. Russell set the way for us, he was aggressive with the ball. I wasn't really nervous thinking about the game, I'm just happy to run in and ball, and want to keep winning games for West Indies."

Andre RussellCricket World Cup 2019icc world cup 2019Jason Holder
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more