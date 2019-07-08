starts in
All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Semi-final Against India Will be a 'Fresh Start': Williamson

AFP |July 8, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson believes Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against India gives his faltering side an ideal chance to make a "fresh start" to the tournament.

The Black Caps, beaten finalists four years ago, head into the India clash on the back of three straight group stage defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England.

They only edged out Pakistan for a place in the last four on net run-rate and are underdogs against an India side who topped the group standings, having lost just once in the tournament so far.

But Williamson, speaking to reporters at Old Trafford on Monday, said: "We definitely deserve to be here, that was reflected in the standings. Whether we're underdogs or not, it doesn't really matter.

"No side has gone through the competition unbeaten. Although we've qualified fourth we've got as equal an opportunity as anybody else.

"Going into the tournament with every team having nine round robin matches we knew that on any day that anybody could beat anybody."

Williamson, whose side will face either England or Australia in Sunday's final at Lord's if they defeat India, added: "It's one of those occasions where every team has worked so hard to end up in the last four where, to a certain extent, it all starts again where the day comes and anything can happen.

"All sides have beaten one another on a number of occasions throughout the last few years, so it is a really exciting opportunity for all teams. I think for everybody it sort of starts fresh on Tuesday.

"It's just a great occasion to be a part of. I know the guys are really excited by the opportunity to go out and play with that freedom that gives us the best chance."

While New Zealand have appeared worryingly over-reliant on Williamson for runs during this World Cup, an attack featuring left-arm quick Trent Boult and fit-again fast bowler Lockie Ferguson looks a far more balanced proposition.

If New Zealand can somehow make early inroads into India's formidable top order they will be well in the game.

India opener Rohit Sharma, however, has already made history at this tournament by becoming the first batsman to score five hundreds at a single World Cup.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli is on a run of five successive fifties.

But Sharma's wicket is arguably now an even greater prize and Williamson said: "Rohit has been clearly the stand-out batter in this tournament so far and been batting beautifully.

"It is another day where both sides will be trying to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible and both teams will be looking for early wickets regardless of what their name may be."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more