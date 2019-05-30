starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Serious One Day Outfit' - Twitter Lauds England's Clinical Showing Against South Africa

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Serious One Day Outfit' - Twitter Lauds England's Clinical Showing Against South Africa

After as many as four fifties from England set up a good total on a tricky deck, Jofra Archer led the way with the ball to register a 104–run win in the 2019 ICC World Cup opener.

Earlier, England were asked to bat and South Africa surprised one and all by opening the bowling with Imran Tahir, which brought them the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Joe Root and Jason Roy hit fifties but fell soon after.

Eoin Morgan scored a fifty playing his 200th ODI but could not kick on from there.

Ben Stokes’ 89 got England to a good score on board as South Africa went into the innings break happier of the two sides.

In the chase, Hashim Amla had to walk back to the dressing room after being hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer and the Proteas were in a lot of trouble with the pacer sending back Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis.

Quinton de Kock fought hard but fell trying to go after the England bowlers and the Saffas lost their way.

Stokes wasn’t done with his effort with the bat and took a stunner to get rid of Andile Phehlukwayo.

