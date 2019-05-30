ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Serious One Day Outfit' - Twitter Lauds England's Clinical Showing Against South Africa

After as many as four fifties from England set up a good total on a tricky deck, Jofra Archer led the way with the ball to register a 104–run win in the 2019 ICC World Cup opener.
Just to confirm - @englandcricket are a serious one day outfit 👍🏼 They ‘ failed’ with the bat and still got 300 plus. Excellent in the field, all bases covered in the bowling department and well lead in the field #CWC19— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) May 30, 2019
Just to confirm - @englandcricket are a serious one day outfit 👍🏼 They ‘ failed’ with the bat and still got 300 plus. Excellent in the field, all bases covered in the bowling department and well lead in the field #CWC19
— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) May 30, 2019
One side needed not to lose and the other didn’t need to win...England well worth that favorites tag.#ENGvsRSA #CWC19— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) May 30, 2019
One side needed not to lose and the other didn’t need to win...
England well worth that favorites tag.#ENGvsRSA #CWC19
— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) May 30, 2019
Wow!!!! That is incredible!!! As good as you see! #stokes #ENGvsRSA #cwc19 🔥 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) May 30, 2019
Clinical. This is not just a win...but a statement of sorts. England start their #CWC19 campaign in style. Such a huge (104-run) win might play an important role towards the end...NRR. #EngvSA— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2019
Clinical. This is not just a win...but a statement of sorts. England start their #CWC19 campaign in style. Such a huge (104-run) win might play an important role towards the end...NRR. #EngvSA
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2019
This is first time Jonny Bairstow is dismissed by a leg-spinner in ODIs in England. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 30, 2019
Wow ! A 40 year old Tahir opens the bowling and gets Jonny Bairstow second ball of the match. Out of the box- is this going to be the theme of this World Cup #EngvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 30, 2019
- John Wright bowled by Craig McDermott - first ball of the #CWC1992 on 22 Feb 1992 (bowler began with a wide!)- Jonny Bairstow ct behind off Imran Tahir - second ball of #CWC19 #CWC2019 - today#EngvSA#SAvEng— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 30, 2019
- John Wright bowled by Craig McDermott - first ball of the #CWC1992 on 22 Feb 1992 (bowler began with a wide!)
- Jonny Bairstow ct behind off Imran Tahir - second ball of #CWC19 #CWC2019 - today#EngvSA#SAvEng
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 30, 2019
This is Jason Roy’s fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs. He went past 75 runs in all previous three occasions. #ENGvSA— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 30, 2019
This is Jason Roy’s fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs. He went past 75 runs in all previous three occasions. #ENGvSA
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 30, 2019
What a wonderful moment for @Eoin16 ! He becomes the 8th English skipper to score a #CricketWorldCup 50+ score! 3 - M Gatting 3 - G Gooch 3 - A Stewart 2 - M Brearley 2 - A Strauss 1 - M Atherton 1 - M Vaughan 1 - E Morgan👈#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvSA #CWC19 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 30, 2019
Just about par that for @englandcricket . It’s should be an appetizing chase this - need one of the top 4 to get a 💯👍🏼 Once you get in there’s plenty on offer on that surface. Great team hustling effort by @OfficialCSA so far— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) May 30, 2019
Just about par that for @englandcricket . It’s should be an appetizing chase this - need one of the top 4 to get a 💯👍🏼 Once you get in there’s plenty on offer on that surface. Great team hustling effort by @OfficialCSA so far
Can England be pleased with their effort. I say no as 311 is far from being a winning score. Again it will be the bowlers that will decide the game. What we will find out is which set of bowlers! — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) May 30, 2019
Decent score by England on a non-typical Oval surface. Now know what pace to bowl at. Still put them marginally ahead.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 30, 2019
Decent score by England on a non-typical Oval surface. Now know what pace to bowl at. Still put them marginally ahead.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 30, 2019
I'll take 311 against England's strong batting lineup. We certainly bowled well for the most part and this total is definitely a total we can chase. #CWC19 #ENGvSA #ProteaFire — Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) May 30, 2019
Creditable comeback by the Proteas after 35 overs. At that stage, England looked set to score around 350. But could only manage 310 in the end. Ngidi & Rabada deserve a smattering of appreciation. #ENGvSA #worldcup2019— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 30, 2019
Creditable comeback by the Proteas after 35 overs. At that stage, England looked set to score around 350. But could only manage 310 in the end. Ngidi & Rabada deserve a smattering of appreciation. #ENGvSA #worldcup2019
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 30, 2019
So is Jofra going to win England #CWC19? He certainly strengthens what used to be England’s weakest link... #ENGvSA — Hemant (@hemantbuch) May 30, 2019
Big Trouble at little mountain now. SA 44-2 with Hash retired hurt having concussion tests. Markram (11) and Faf (5) gone. Target 312...— Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) May 30, 2019
Big Trouble at little mountain now. SA 44-2 with Hash retired hurt having concussion tests. Markram (11) and Faf (5) gone. Target 312...
— Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) May 30, 2019
The kind of kick this Archer gets, he reminds you of West Indies fast bowlers of yore #ENGvSA — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 30, 2019
De Kock has got out to that shot so many times. It's his strength but weakness as well. #ENGvsSA— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) May 30, 2019
De Kock has got out to that shot so many times. It's his strength but weakness as well. #ENGvsSA
— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) May 30, 2019
Takes a stunner, hi-5s teammates, goes and signs autographs while the next batsman walks in.... just another day in the life of Ben Stokes. #CWC19 #EngvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 30, 2019
Seen some great catches today. This one by Stokes to dismiss Phehlukwayo was insane!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 30, 2019
Seen some great catches today. This one by Stokes to dismiss Phehlukwayo was insane!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 30, 2019
I can hear @irbishi in my ear: "Ben Stokes, Remember the name!" That was a gravity-defying catch!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvSA #CWC19 #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/Wkeymkirqw — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 30, 2019
Stokes cant believe he’s taken the catch of the tournament... on the first day of the tournament😂 #ENGvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XnlXN7gOmy— Naveen (@ImNsamy) May 30, 2019
Stokes cant believe he’s taken the catch of the tournament... on the first day of the tournament😂 #ENGvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XnlXN7gOmy
— Naveen (@ImNsamy) May 30, 2019
This match belongs to Ben Stokes. Runs with the bat. Catches—including a stunner. Run-Out. England starting the #CWC19 with an emphatic victory. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2019
Wow!!!! That is incredible!!! As good as you see! #stokes #ENGvsRSA #cwc19 🔥— James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) May 30, 2019
Wow!!!! That is incredible!!! As good as you see! #stokes #ENGvsRSA #cwc19 🔥
— James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) May 30, 2019
Ben Stokes just took an all time great catch. What an athlete!!! — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 30, 2019
England has made a colossal statement on day 1 of the tournament. The team to beat and showing us why they are favourites. The brand of cricket they play is levels above any other team ffss!. What a tournament ahead #EngvSA #CWC19— Naveen (@ImNsamy) May 30, 2019
England has made a colossal statement on day 1 of the tournament. The team to beat and showing us why they are favourites. The brand of cricket they play is levels above any other team ffss!. What a tournament ahead #EngvSA #CWC19
England operate with surgical precision. South Africa absolutely no match for mighty England. Clinical performance with the bat, with the ball and on the field. The favourites making a massive statement on day 1 at home. Real quality! #WorldCup #ENGvSA — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 30, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Serious One Day Outfit' - Twitter Lauds England's Clinical Showing Against South Africa
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019
PAK v WINottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
SL v NZCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
AUS v AFGBristol All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings