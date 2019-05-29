starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Session With Southgate on Handling Expectations Helped: Morgan

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
England captain Eoin Morgan has declared that his side will not crumble under the pressure of being World Cup favourites ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa at the Oval on Thursday (May 30).

England, the top-ranked ODI team, have played some consistent white-ball cricket and have won 15 out of 19 series since their embarrassing exit from the 2015 World Cup.

They now find themselves in an unusual position where everything seems to be going their way, and are standing at the door of their best opportunity to win a major 50-over ICC event.

“We have spoken about it as a group, the level of expectation and the favourites tag is there for a reason,” said Morgan.

“Over the last two years, particularly at home, we have been outstanding and that is the reason it is there. In past World Cups I have played in and some of the others have played in, we have gone with little expectation and not done that well. I would pick this position instead.

“There is a lot of belief within the dressing room. We are confident with our own game. The first game of any World Cup or Ashes feels different and that is natural.

“Dealing with it is a challenge in itself but one we are looking forward to. A win [against South Africa] under any circumstances will do.”

England however will be wary of South Africa who themselves has been in fine form of late. Morgan also expressed his worries about the overhead conditions that will provide ample help to the new bowlers.

South Africa will be without injured Dale Steyn but Morgan is aware of the threat Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi can cause.

“In every World Cup, something stands out. And in this one, it could be that every team is three or four down early on because of the overhead conditions,” he added.

“We are prepared for that and it is something we will overcome. They are a well-rounded team, they are coming into a tournament with confidence.

“They have coped without Dale Steyn often for about a year and a half. They have cover. The last time they were here, Dale wasn’t and they were fine.”

The hosts will try to emulate their female counterparts who won the 2017 Women's World Cup on their home soil. The Morgan-led side also spent some time with England football team manager Gareth Southgate under whose guidance Harry Kane's men made it to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“We did the session with Gareth and it was brilliant,” he added.

“Every one of our players enjoyed it. He got up and talked about his journey with the team, especially in the build-up and how they increased expectations.

“Everyone who has been in our team recognised that they were in the same place we were four years ago. Hopefully we can match what they did.”

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Thu, 30 May, 2019

SA v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
