ICC World Cup 2019 | Shakib al Hasan Has a Point To Prove As No.1 All Rounder: Steve Rhodes

Loading...
While the warm-up game against Pakistan at Cardiff was completely washed out, Bangladesh have one more practice game in hand against India on Tuesday. Coach Steve Rhodes confirmed to ICC that Shakib was fit and ready to go.
"Shakib is fine, He's in a great position physically. He had a little problem in Ireland but he's got over that and is raring to go.”
The No.1 all-rounder in the ICC rankings, Shakib went on to score a couple of half centuries and also bowled at a splendid economy rate of 4.31 in the Tri Series at Ireland. Rhodes lauded him and expected him to prove a point in the upcoming World Cup.
"He's looking forward to a wonderful tournament. I think he's got a bit of a point to prove and he probably thinks that as well. He seems to have been a little bit forgotten but now he's back as the world's No.1 all-rounder in ODI cricket - and that's where we think he belongs. But he's got a point to prove to make sure everybody else believes that."
While the Bangladesh cricket team doesn't have a lot of big names in their squad, they boast plenty of experience. The likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib himself will be featuring in their fourth World Cup.
"People keep telling me that to win a world tournament you need experience," Rhodes said. "I'm glad because we've got a wealth of experience there. I listen to them a lot because why wouldn't you with that vast experience?
"It will be a good thing when it gets a little tight towards the end of the group. There are 10 teams in this World Cup, but when I looked at the odds, we were ninth favourites and Afghanistan were tenth favourites - but on our day we both could beat the favourites.
"There's going to be a lot of winning and losing by all teams."
Rhodes did admit, however, that the shoulder injury to all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad will be a bit of a concern for his side although he expects him to be able to roll his arm over once the tournament begins.
“Mahmudullah’s shoulder is coming along a little slowly. I don’t think it would have been possible for him to bowl against Pakistan. We’re very optimistic that we can get him up and running for the early stages of the World Cup.
“It may affect our balance slightly, but the good thing about Mahmudullah is that he doesn’t need a lot of practice to be good at bowling."
First Published: May 27, 2019, 12:03 PM IST