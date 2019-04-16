Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC World Cup 2019 | Shakib to be Mortaza’s Deputy as Bangladesh Name World Cup Squad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Senior pro Shakib Al Hasan will be the vice-captain to Mashrafe Mortaza in Bangladesh’s 15-man squad, named on Tuesday by Chief selectors Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar. Shakib had pulled out of the tour of New Zealand recently due to injury but was allowed to take part in the ongoing IPL where he has played one game for his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. Mortaza will be playing his fourth World Cup.

The squad also features surprise picks in Mosaddek Hossain who along with his batting can chip in with his off-breaks and the uncapped Abu Jayed. Jayed, who has been a regular in the Test team for Bangladesh, is yet to get a look in in ODI cricket and has been picked over the injured Taskin Ahmed.

Ahmed has faced a lot of trouble with regards to his fitness and injuries, which is possibly the reason for his exclusion from the squad. He also doesn't feature in the 17-member squad that has been picked for the tri-series against Ireland and West Indies before the World Cup.




Liton Das, who can also double up as a wicketkeeper batsman, had a terrible tour of New Zealand and has been out of touch. Das, who averages 19.53 after 27 matches, has often given his side a problem at the top of the order, but the selectors have shown faith in him over Imrul Kayes, who has already played at the World Cup.

The middle order hasn’t seen much change with the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman holding onto their spots. Mohammad Mithun's good form has helped force his way into the team along with Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan, all of whom are going to the World Cup for the first time.

Shakib’s return to the set-up means Bangladesh’s senior core including him, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza and Mahmudullah remains intact. The likes of Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Jayed are all aged 25 or younger and form the core of the youth in this team.

Bangladesh have also named uncapped Nayeem Hasan and Yasir Ali for the tri-series in Ireland and may include either if the need arises as the ICC allows changes to the final squad till May 23.
Bangladesh open their campaign against South African on June 2 at The Oval in London.

Squad: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (Vice Captain), Mohammad Mithun, Shabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

