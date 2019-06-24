ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib’s All-round Show Places Him in League of His Own

Bangladesh’s improved showings in the ICC World Cup 2019 can largely be put down to the form shown by the world’s top-ranked ODI all-rounder Shakib al Hasan.
The 32-year old has been in sublime form with both bat and ball and his showing against Afghanistan at Southampton on Monday (June 24) saw him eclipse a record held by Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya.
Shakib became the first man to score 1000 runs and take 30 wickets combined in World Cups. Jayasuriya had also passed the 1000-run mark but took 25 wickets in the World Cup matches he played.
He also became the first all-rounder to score more than 400 runs and take more than 10 wickets in the same edition of the tournament.
Shakib's performance saw him become only the second individual after Yuvraj Singh (vs. Ireland in 2011) and first cricketer from Bangladesh to score a half-century and take 5 wickets in the same World Cup match – as well as the first Bangladeshi cricketer to take a five-for in a World Cup.
His figures of 5-29 against Afghanistan are also his personal best in ODI cricket, eclipsing the 5-47 he took against Zimbabwe at Dhaka in 2015.
His batting figures also placed him among an elite list of cricketers. His half-century was his 10th in World Cups, which is the joint fourth most number of fifties by a batsman in a World Cup.
Only Ricky Ponting (11), Kumar Sangakkara (12) and Sachin Tendulkar (21) have scored more World Cup fifties than Shakib. AB de Villiers, Herschelle Gibbs and Jacques Kallis have also scored 10.
With Bangladesh set to play at least two more matches in the ongoing tournament, expect Shakib to continue etching his name in the record books.
