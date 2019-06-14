starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Opener Shikhar Dhawan Hits the Gym as Race to Get Fit Begins

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently on the sidelines with a thumb injury but the southpaw is wasting no time as he recently hit the gym in order to keep his fitness at top levels.

Dhawan, who scored a match-winning hundred against Australia in India’s second game of the ICC World Cup 2019, posted a video of himself engaging in a workout with his left hand heavily bandaged.

"You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone," he captioned the video on Twitter.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury during the match against Australia. What was initially seen to be a swelling in his left thumb turned out to be a hairline fracture after closer examination.

He was then ruled out of India's rained out game against New Zealand on Thursday, the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and the match against Afghanistan on June 22. Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh pant has been brought in as cover for him but he will only get access to the team's training sessions for now.

Pant will be allowed into the dressing room only if the team management decides to declare Dhawan unfit for the remainder of the tournament and pick the Delhi wicketkeeper as the designated replacement. An assessment of his injury will be done next week.

(With PTI inputs)

