Shikhar Dhawan Makes An Appearance On Chahal TV

The Oval crowd on Sunday witnessed Team India defeat defending champions Australia in a run-fest. Batting first, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's century to post a mammoth total as the Aussies fell short by 36 runs.
After his 'Man of the Match' performance, Dhawan made a special appearance on Chahal TV. In what was a fun segment after the game, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal interviewed the Indian opener and asked him a few questions about his innings.
Dhawan spoke about his innings progression and how his partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played a big role in putting Australia under pressure. He went on to perform his signature 'Gabbar' celebratory step.
Here's the video put up by the official handle of BCCI on Twitter:-
MUST WATCH: Laughs, antics, fun banter - This Chahal TV episode has it all courtesy the very funny Gabbar - @SDhawan25 😁😎Do not miss this one - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal 🎙️ #TeamIndia #CWC19Full Video link here ▶️▶️ https://t.co/PSY2vYJieJ pic.twitter.com/ZCOLcZ1fZp— BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan crossed the century mark for the third time in a World Cup game. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have scored more tons in the marquee tournament.
Often known as the 'Man-of-ICC-tournaments', Shikhar Dhawan has been the India's highest run scorer in the previous three 50-over tournaments - Champions Trophy 2013, World Cup 2015 and Champions Trophy 2017.
The Delhi opener will look to continue with the same momentum. Virat Kohli will be happy to get such huge contributions at the top of the innings to lay the platform for the rest of the batting lineup after opener Rohit Sharma's century in the first game against South Africa last week.
