ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhawan Tweets Philosophical Poetry to Keep Spirits Up After Injury Blow

Having been ruled out of at least India’s next two matches of the World Cup after picking up a thumb injury, Shikhar Dhawan took a philosophical and poetic view of the unfortunate situation. Dhawan tweeted out a couplet from renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori along with a couple of pictures of his injury from the game against Australia on Sunday (June 9).
Dhawan, had gone to Leeds to seek expert medical opinion with physio Patrick Farhart on Tuesday (June 10) before joining his teammates to watch Bollywood movie ‘Bharat’ in Nottingham ahead of India’s third match against New Zealand on Thursday (June 13). His Tweet read:
“Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...
Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain...#DrRahatIndori Ji,” Dhawan tweeted on Wednesday.
The literal translation of the couplet is: “Sometimes, we fly like the sweet scent of a rose…sometimes, we float like the mountain mist…these scissors? Are they going to stop us from flying...It's our determination that gives us flight, not our wings.”
Dhawan appears to portray through the tweet that his spirits remain high although there are large obstacles in his path with the hand injury putting big doubt over his participation in rest of the World Cup. The injury came at the worst possible time for Dhawan after his scored a brilliant century against the defending World Cup champions Australia at the Oval. If Dhawan can’t recover from his injury in a couple of weeks, the BCCI will be forced to name his replacement with Rishabh Pant already flying to England as his cover.
