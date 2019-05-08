Steve Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over New Zealand XI

Former Australian captain Steve Smith continued his fine run of form with an unbeaten 91 in the third and final warm-up against New Zealand XI before bad light ended play early. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 70 in Brisbane on Friday as Australia XI took the win via DLS method.
The hosts were 248/5 in 44 overs in reply to Kiwis’ 286/9 in 50 overs. Smith, returning from a year-long ban for ball-tampering, came to bat at the No. 3 position and followed up his 89 not out in the previous game with another fine knock.
David Warner, who was the leading run-scorer in IPL-12 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, failed again after opening the innings, out for two to follow his duck and 39 in the series so far.
Like Smith, Maxwell has been in good touch, smashed 70 off 48 balls to go with the quick-fire 52 he made on Wednesday.
For New Zealand, Will Young strolled to a second successive century, mastering a top Australian attack featuring Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. The 26-year-old, who is uncapped and not part of New Zealand’s World Cup squad, followed up a classy 130 on Wednesday by reaching another ton with a pull for six over mid-wicket.
He eventually fell to Marcus Stoinis for 111. While this week's series was unofficial, Young’s tally of 301 is just shy of the New Zealand record for a three-match one-day series, held by Martin Guptill who scored 330 against England in 2013.
Opener George Worker chipped in with 59, while Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 4/32 in eight overs. Cummins and Starc, who took one wicket, were playing together for the first time in three months as the latter returns from injury.
Australia won the series 2-1, claiming a close opening game at Allan Border Field by one wicket while the Kiwis won the second by seven wickets.
Australia play two more warm-up matches at Southampton, against England and Sri Lanka, later this month before opening their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.
Brief scores: New Zealand XI 286/9 in 50 ovs (Will Young 111, George Worker 59, Jimmy Neesham 39; Cummins 4/32, Stoinis 2/54) lost to Australia XI 248/5 in 44 ovs (Steve Smith 91 n.o., Glenn Maxwell 70, Shaun Marsh 32; Neesham 2/45, Matt Henry 2/40)
