starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 34:IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Manchester

27 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Snapshot: Clinical India Thump Listless West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Snapshot: Clinical India Thump Listless West Indies

India continued their unbeaten run in ICC World Cup 2019 with a dominating 125-run win over West Indies in Match 34 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

icc world cup 2019India vs West Indieskemar roachmohammad shamiMS DhoniSnapshotvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies | All-round India Continue Winning Streak to End West Indies Campaign
Cricketnext Staff | June 27, 2019, 10:30 PM IST

India vs West Indies | All-round India Continue Winning Streak to End West Indies Campaign

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more