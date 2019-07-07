ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Beat Australia Despite Warner & Carey Heroics

It came six weeks too late but the South Africa of old - the ruthless, dominant side which has been a force to reckon with in world cricket - was on display as they bowed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 with a 10-run win over Australia.
It wasn't as straightforward though as David Warner (122) and Alex Carey (85) threatened to take the game away but the Proteas held their nerves to end on a winning note.
The result meant that India topped the standings and will now face New Zealand in the first semi-finals on Tuesday while Australia will face England on Thursday.
Led by Faf du Plessis' 100 and Rassie van der Dussen's 95, South Africa amassed 325/6 in their 50 overs. The bowlers then did the job efficiently but Warner, who has hardly put a foot wrong the whole tournament smoked his 17th ODI ton yet wasn't able to take his side over line. Australia eventually were restricted to 315 in 49.5 overs.
Electing to bat first on a flat Manchester surface, South African openers Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock came out with positive intent with Mitchell Starc's first over costing 14 runs. With the outfield lightning quick both batsmen quickly got into their stride collecting boundaries at will.
By the end of the first ten overs, South Africa had raced to 73/0 with Australia leaking as many as 11 fours and a six. Markram stroked beautifully on the off-side while De Kock too was a delight to watch.
Markram, when on 32, offered a difficult return chance to Behrendorff but the pacer failed to grab it. However, he did not last long and was stumped off Nathan Lyon for 34.
De Kock soon raised his half-century with a fierce pull off Smith but could not carry on longer as he fell to Lyon, miscuing the off-spinner straight to Starc at backward point.
With a solid platform set du Plessis and van der Dussen worked the ball around nicely in the middle overs, manipulating the field with ease. Du Plessis looked confident from the outset stroking two delightful fours against Starc before consolidating with van der Dussen once de Kock fell.
Van der Dussen looked a bit uncomfortable early, copping one on the helmet from Pat Cummins and had a reprieve as well on 4 when Carey failed to affect a relatively simple stumping chance. But he soon found his feet and the middling strike-rate took an upward curve.
Du Plessis meanwhile carried on unperturbed, not even sparing Starc and Cummins who both seemed slightly off colour on the day. He stamped his authority by pummelling Cummins for a massive six down the ground before slog sweeping Lyon over deep midwicket.
The South African captain soon raised his century with a push down to long on and the celebrations showed how much the ton meant to him. Arms aloft, he thumped his chest and let out a loud roar soaking in the applause from the crowd and the changing room.
However, he fell for exactly a 100 after mistiming Behrendorff to Starc at short third man but his 151-run association with van der Dussen meant South Africa had enough to play with. JP Duminy's last ODI innings for South Africa yielded just 14 runs but van der Dussen made sure the Proteas crossed the 300-run mark.
He raised the team's 300 with a half a dozen off Cummins but could not pull off a six off the last ball of the innings to get his maiden ODI hundred. He holed out to Glenn Maxwell for 95, looking for that big shot.
Australia's run chase began on an iffy note with a total breakdown in communication in the very first over between Aaron Finch and Warner almost leading to a run out but Kagiso Rabada did not throw at the correct end.
Imran Tahir, playing his last ODI for South Africa, ensured his side was not left to rue the chance as he had the in-form Finch caught at covers for just 3 in the third over. Australia were then dealt an injury blow when Usman Khawaja, just four balls into his innings called for the physio and immediately left the field with what seemed like a hamstring issue. He later returned to bat but was not able to get Australia home.
There was another mix-up between Steve Smith and Warner but Rabada failed to break the stumps. Once again, the miss did not cost South Africa much. Dwaine Pretorius struck with just his third ball of the day, trapping Smith right in front of the stumps for 7 as Australia slipped to 33/2.
Warner though looked unfazed despite wickets tumbling around him and along with Marcus Stoinis went about resurrecting the innings. The duo crafted a crucial 62-run stand with Warner also reaching a well-compiled half-century in 58 balls.
Just when the partnership was looking dangerous, Stoinis (22) was superbly run out by de Kock, who back-flicked Rabada's throw onto the stumps. The 'keeper then held an excellent leaping catch to dismiss all-rounder Maxwell (12) off Rabada leaving Australia tottering at 119/4.
It was all down to Warner once Maxwell fell and he found an able ally in Carey to take Australia forward. Carey, who has had a tremendous World Cup was up and about immediately as the duo upped the scoring rate.
Warner soon got to a 17th ODI ton edging Chris Morris for a four to third man also going past 600 runs for the tournament during the course of his innings. But his dismissal courtesy a fine catch by Morris at mid on got South Africa firmly back into the game.
With 99 runs still needed off 10.5 overs, the Proteas would have harboured hopes of a win soon enough but Carey had other plans. He peppered the field all across sparing no one. But Morris sent him packing for 85 to all but close the curtains on the game.
Australia needed just 18 runs off the final over but with just a wicket in hand, could only managed seven as Andile Phehlukwayo closed the game. For South Africa, Rabada was the pick of the bowlers returning 3/56 while Pretorius and Phehlukwayo returned two wickets each.
