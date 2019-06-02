starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | South Africa Hopeful of Amla's Availability Against India

PTI |June 2, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

Amla missed the game against Bangladesh on Sunday after suffering the blow against England on Thursday. He missed a sharp bouncer from Jofra Archer that thudded into his helmet, forcing him to leave the field.

Amla did return to bat in South Africa's chase but had not fully recovered from the impact. His team eventually lost the game by 104 runs.

"Hashim hasn't fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

"With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment."

However, the team management is hopeful of Amla's return for the India game.

"We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India," added Moosajee

